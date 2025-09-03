Getting parked cars off suburban streets

Release date: 04/09/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has introduced a new Bill to Parliament that will tackle street congestion and improve amenity in Adelaide’s neighbourhoods.

The Statutes Amendment (Vehicle Parking and Urban Renewal) Bill 2025 and new Vehicle Parking Scheme set new standards for vehicle parking in residential developments, ensuring parked cars return to driveways and garages rather than crowding suburban streets.

The Bill mandates a minimum number of car parks for new dwellings, based on bedroom numbers. Builders must provide one car park for one-bedroom homes and at least two for dwellings with two or more bedrooms.

Minimum dimensions for single vehicle parks will increase to 3.5m wide by 6m long (from the current 3m by 5.4m) and the size garage doors will be required to be at least 3m to accommodate the larger vehicles commonly owned today.

Importantly, the new provisions will give developers more flexibility, allowing them to opt for parking spaces over expensive built garages, offsetting building cost increases.

The flexibility extends to allowing for precinct parking in certain urban renewal areas at the Minister’s discretion, where apartment buildings can utilise a centralised precinct park nearby rather than parking in the building basement.

South Australia has seen the number of registered vehicles rise by 330,000 over the last decade, with a trend towards larger vehicles such as SUVs and dual cab utes.

Because of this, parking has become increasingly problematic, especially in high-growth general infill areas.

The introduction of the Bill follows an extensive public and industry consultation period, with feedback used to shape a balanced law that protects both amenity and housing affordability.

Feedback from both residents and local governments highlighted the urgency for reform to get cars off-streets and into purpose-built parking at home.

There is an expectation that local councils will support these new provisions by consulting community and implementing and enforcing street parking regulations, like painting yellow lines or updated signage.

The changes will take effect across most of Greater Adelaide one year after the Bill passes the Parliament, providing time for the development sector to adapt and for a Code amendment to be progressed that will complement the reforms. The reforms will then commence in Adelaide’s key growth areas from 2028 onwards.

The introduction of this Bill is the next stage in achieving an election commitment by the Malinauskas Government to “bust congestion and improve amenity in Adelaide’s neighbourhoods”.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The feedback has been very clear – we need to get parked cars off our streets and back on driveways or in garages.

The Bill will reduce congestion by ensuring sufficient carparking is provided with all new residential developments going forward, without impacting on housing affordability and supply.

These provisions balance the needs of homeowners, builders and communities to deliver practical solutions that will keep streets clear and neighbourhoods attractive.

Controls on parking in suburban streets is the responsibility of local government, and we expect them to take charge in easing congestion in their communities.

I thank the public and industry groups for their considered engagement on this important piece of legislation.