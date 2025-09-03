2025 Gather Round delivers record $113.9 million result

Release date: 04/09/25

The 2025 AFL Gather Round has delivered a record economic result for South Australia providing a Total Economic Contribution of $113.9 million.

The 2025 result -- confirmed in an independent evaluation by IER -- is 24 per cent higher than the contribution of the 2024 event ($91.6 million) and 36 per cent higher than the inaugural edition of Gather Round in 2023.

Pleasingly, the first ever AFL matches at the new Barossa Park facility helped generate $4.87 million in direct expenditure for the internationally renowned wine region.

The independent evaluation showed 241,613 visitor nights in South Australia during Gather Round, 26 per cent higher than last year (191,696) and 59 per cent per cent higher than 2023 (151,487).

More than 54,000 visitors came to SA from out of state, up 18 per cent on 2024, with the report recording notable growth in visitors from Western Australia and New South Wales.

Visitors spent an average 4.7 nights in SA.

The 2025 Gather Round saw a total attendance of 269,506 at nine matches played across Adelaide Oval, Norwood and Barossa Park, with 36 per cent of attendees coming from interstate.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Gather Round continues to be a stunning economic success for our state, generating a record $113.9 million in economic activity and bringing tens of thousands of visitors to our state to stay and experience all we have to offer.

This growth trajectory is testament to the continued investment and innovation we have worked hard to deliver in partnership with the AFL.

But it’s also due to the support of footy fans, South Australians and visitors who have embraced Gather Round unlike anything else.

Pleasingly, the investment we’ve made in Barossa Park is delivering strong dividends for the Barossa community already.

Attributable to AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon

Gather Round has proven to be more than just a festival of footy. It has reinforced its position as one of the standout events on the Australian sporting calendar, delivering strong economic outcomes for South Australia, creating opportunities for local businesses, and showcasing the best of what the State has to offer to footy fans across the country.

Gather Round is truly the best of our game, and we are looking forward to delivery fans a bigger and better event in 2026.