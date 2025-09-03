Syracuse STEAM High School Opens Doors to Students

In anticipation of welcoming its first tranche of students, Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the grand opening of the Syracuse Science, Technology, Arts and Math High School — Central New York’s first regional technical high school, which was made possible due to a $71 million State commitment. New York State and Micron also invested $4 million in the New York Advanced Technology Framework to help school districts in New York build their own curriculum in semi-conductors and high-tech manufacturing. Today’s celebration highlights the continued collaboration between New York State, businesses, and labor leaders to ensure Central New York is prepared to welcome the region’s growing technology manufacturing industry.

“The STEAM school is a model for school districts across the country on how to ensure that industries have workers ready for good paying jobs of the future,” Governor Hochul said. “Not only are we creating opportunities for the next generation of New Yorkers to stay in New York and fill the jobs of the future, we are building a global chip-making hub right here in the Empire State.”

The Syracuse STEAM High School is Central New York’s first regional technical high school in the newly rehabilitated Central Tech school building in Downtown Syracuse. The school offers a rigorous STEAM-focused curriculum paired with a range of industry and higher education partnerships providing opportunities for internships, mentoring, job shadowing, and college-level coursework. The high school will help prepare students in Central New York for jobs in the region’s growing high-tech manufacturing industry.

The state has committed over $71 million to this project, along with Micron’s $10 million commitment to the school and other STEM-related K-12 programs as a part of the company’s Community Investment Framework with Empire State Development (ESD) and Amazon’s $1.75 million commitment.

As a part of the Governor’s efforts to build a world-class education system and ensure students are prepared to fill the jobs of the future, Governor Hochul also announced a $4 million investment from New York State and Micron to create a tech-talent pipeline and get students on the path to high-tech jobs and careers. Educators and industry experts have created the New York Advanced Technology Framework to help middle schools and high schools develop their own curriculum in semi-conductors and high-tech manufacturing. This pilot program allows school districts to offer cutting edge career based learning with curriculum they develop with the collaboration of the other New York educators.

Investing in Central New York

Today’s announcements build on significant investments in advanced manufacturing in Central New York. October marked the one-year anniversary of Micron’s historic investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a megafab campus in Central New York and create nearly 50,000 New York jobs. Since the announcement, Governor Hochul has worked closely with local, state and federal partners to prepare for Micron’s arrival and make continued investments in the community.

In October 2023, Governor Hochul unveiled plans for the $15 million, 5,000 square-foot Micron Cleanroom Simulation Lab at Onondaga Community College, which will help to train students in Central New York for jobs at Micron.

Governor Hochul has continued to work with Micron to provide access to reliable and affordable child care for Micron employees, including future on-site child care options on Micron’s Clay campus.

Micron has made significant investments that will benefit Central New York families, including $500,000 to the YMCA of Central New York to help expand access to high-quality child care and early learning for underserved communities in the region.

Micron also announced funding for the Early Childhood Career Pathways Program, administered by Childcare Solutions and PEACE Inc., to expand family home child care centers.

Governor Hochul established the Micron Community Engagement Committee to guide the investment strategy for the $500 million Community Investment Fund. The committee has met with hundreds of residents and continues to listen and learn about how Micron’s presence can help the region.

Supporting High-Tech Manufacturing

Governor Hochul continues to invest in workforce development and education programs to prepare New Yorkers for high-tech manufacturing jobs and establish the state as a semiconductor hub.

Governor Hochul's FY 2025 Budget established the $200 million One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP) program — a network of four new workforce development centers to prepare New Yorkers for the jobs of the future, including a flagship facility on the South Side of Syracuse overseen by CenterState CEO. ON-RAMP centers will offer credentials and training related to advanced manufacturing and help expand opportunities for disadvantaged populations.

As part of the FY 2024 Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO SEMI), a new state office to lead and centralize efforts to implement the Micron project and develop and advance policies to attract the semiconductor industry and supply chain.

Governor Hochul announced a $44 million State investment to support updates at SUNY Poly, which include creating a semiconductor processing lab for workforce development and establishing a robotics and advanced manufacturing research and education lab.

Governor Hochul has committed $350 million to preparing New York's workforce for the jobs of the future, including the $150 million Office of Strategic Workforce Development within ESD, which works to better align workforce development efforts with the needs and priorities of today's employers.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “This project demonstrates New York's commitment to creating pathways from the classroom to career for our young people. At DASNY, we finance and build educational facilities across the state, and we know that when you invest in world-class learning environments, you're investing in generational change. The Syracuse STEAM School will serve as a model for how public-private partnerships can prepare students for the high-tech jobs of tomorrow while revitalizing entire neighborhoods. Governor Hochul's vision of connecting education to economic opportunity is exactly what New York needs to remain competitive and ensure our students have bright futures right here at home.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The Syracuse Regional STEAM school will be a transformative opportunity for students across the region, providing a direct pathway to a career after graduation. I’m proud to have led the effort in Albany to secure funding for this one-of-a-kind school in Central New York. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and my colleagues in the Senate Majority for believing in this project and for your dedication to quality education.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “The opening of Central New York’s first regional STEAM School marks a major investment in our children and in the future of our community. From my time as an Onondaga County Legislator to now as State Senator, I’ve been proud to support this project because it directly connects education to opportunity. By equipping students with the skills and experiences they need in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, we’re preparing the next generation for the jobs that will drive our region forward. This school is proof of what we can accomplish when we invest in education, innovation, and equity. I thank Governor Hochul, city and county leaders, my fellow state officials, the Syracuse City School District Board of Education, and the many community partners for making this a reality.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “New York State cannot become a hub for advanced manufacturing without a highly skilled workforce to propel the industry forward. That’s why today’s opening of our region’s first technical high school is such a milestone: not just for the promise of Micron, but for all the future opportunities for economic development that Micron brings with it to Central New York. I am proud that this funding from New York State will help prepare students to join a rapidly growing, high-tech industry and reach their career goals in the process.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Today marks an exciting day as the old Central Tech becomes the new countywide STEAM school and the latest tool in our workforce development toolbox! My administration, in partnership with the County Legislature and City of Syracuse were proud to lead the effort to make today possible — as companies like TTM, Saab, JMA Wireless continue to grow and expand along with the largest investment in the history of our country with Micron, this STEAM school will be a critical workforce pipeline. I want to thank all of the private sector partners who invested in this historic project including Amazon and Micron. I also want to thank our facilities team and all the contractors who worked tirelessly to make today happen!”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “Eight years ago, we established a vision to make Syracuse a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all. There’s no greater example of our progress than the opening of the STEAM School at the old Central Tech. It was the cornerstone of the Syracuse Surge, our strategy for inclusive growth in the New Economy. Just having plans for such a premier school in Syracuse spurred unprecedented investment in our community over the past several years. Having it open will inspire more and will also improve the lives of children and families in Syracuse and Central New York long into the future. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the members of our State Delegation for supporting our dream and to County Executive McMahon, the County Legislature, the Syracuse Common Council, the Syracuse City School District, BOCES and all of our partners who made our STEAM School moonshot a reality.”

Syracuse City School District Superintendent Anthony Davis said, “The opening of our new STEAM High School is a proud and historic moment for the Syracuse City School District. This school represents more opportunities for our students to explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics in innovative ways that prepare them for the future. It’s also a symbol of what can happen when our community comes together to invest in our young people. I am excited to see the creativity, leadership, and achievement that will grow within these walls.”

Micron Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, and Micron Foundation President April Arnzen said, “At Micron, we are proud to support initiatives that empower curious minds to pursue rewarding careers and contribute to the growth of our industry. The STEAM school is a powerful example of what’s possible. Together, we seek to inspire the next generation of innovators and ensure that students in Central New York are equipped to thrive in America’s semiconductor workforce of tomorrow.”

AFT President Randi Weingarten said, “Career and technical education is where passion meets purpose—and the outcome is more pathways and more opportunities for students. Syracuse STEAM will be a national model of teachers working with their school districts, industry and government counterparts to realize the American Dream. It is anchored in our shared vision of real solutions for kids and communities that prepare kids for college, career, civic participation and life. This school will not only help students thrive, it plants the seeds of a manufacturing renaissance across New York State. I was so glad to be at the groundbreaking, and I am proud to see the school open its doors today.”

NYSUT President Melinda Pearson said, “NYSUT is proud to support the Syracuse STEAM High School. Hands-on learning like this inspires students, builds skills for the jobs of tomorrow, and strengthens our communities. With support from Micron and regional employers, this school will open doors of opportunity, prepare students for high-demand careers, and keep talent right here in New York.”

Governor Hochul has prioritized the semiconductor industry as a major part of her Executive Budgets since taking office. The Governor secured an additional $500 million capital investment for NY CREATES’ Albany Nanotech Complex with total State investment of $1 billion to jumpstart a $10 billion partnership that will bring a cutting-edge High NA EUV Lithography Center to the Complex. The Governor also announced the partnership with IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other leaders from the semiconductor industry last year as part of her commitment to establishing a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing in New York. Once completed, this new center will build on other semiconductor-related investments to make New York home to the first publicly owned High NA EUV Lithography Center in North America, support the long-term growth of New York’s tech economy and create and retain thousands of direct, indirect and union construction jobs.

Governor Hochul has secured $100 million in additional funding for the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) program. Launched in December 2022, FAST NY has awarded more than $175 million to prepare more than 2,500 acres across 20 sites in every Upstate region for shovel-readiness, a key feature businesses seek when looking to locate. Awards to improve sites have attracted companies such as Edwards Vacuum, Siemens Mobility, Chobani and fairlife.

Most recently, Governor Hochul introduced a new, enhanced benefit tier for semiconductor supply chain companies; a new program to provide tax credits for large-scale semiconductor R&D investments of $100 million or more in qualified expenditures; a new semiconductor manufacturing workforce training incentive; and an overall 5-year extension of the Excelsior program.

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry of 156 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the industry is continuing to expand with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, Menlo Micro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York.