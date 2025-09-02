WV Secretary of State Kris Warner Joins Election Protection Podcast to Discuss Poll Workers, 2026 Election, and White House Meeting

NOTE: The press release below was produced by the Texas Public Policy Foundation regarding their national Election Protection Podcast. The most recent edition of the Podcast featured WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. Under Secretary Warner, West Virginia is recognized as a national leader in election integrity.

Washington, D.C. – ​​Josh Findlay, host of the Election Protection Podcast, sat down with West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner for a wide-ranging conversation on his path to becoming secretary of state, election integrity priorities, and the 2026 election.

From his recent White House meeting on election integrity to the essential role of poll workers, Warner shared his perspective on keeping West Virginia’s elections safe, secure, and fair.

“Secretary Warner understands that election integrity is about more than policy—it’s about people,” said Josh Findlay. “By prioritizing accurate voter lists, championing the role of poll workers, and calling on citizens to get involved, he is leading the way to ensure West Virginia’s elections remain secure, transparent, and fair for all voters.”

Episode Timestamps:

1:07 – Journey to becoming Secretary of State

4:23 – Election Integrity Priorities

8:01 – Poll Workers

11:56 – White House Meeting on Election Integrity

16:37 – How serving as a state political party chair prepared Warner to become Secretary of State

19:08 – Election Administration

20:31 – What listeners should know about election integrity in West Virginia

22:17 – 2026 Election

