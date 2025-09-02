Construction 4.0 Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction 4.0 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Construction 4.0 Market Be By 2025?

The size of the construction 4.0 market has witnessed significant expansion in the past years. The market is projected to increase from $18.53 billion in 2024 and reach $22.37 billion by 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the implementation of building information modeling (BIM), an upsurge in the use of prefabrication and modular construction, growing requirement for safety in construction sites and a lack of skilled workers, along with the proliferation of 3D printing in construction.

The construction 4.0 market is anticipated to witness massive expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to $46.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The surge during this period is largely due to rising demand for environment-friendly construction methods, increased funding in intelligent infrastructure, widespread utilization of digital twin technology, governmental aid for digital evolution in construction, and the proliferation of cloud-based construction platforms. Key trends during the forecast period encompass the merging of internet of things and automation, progression in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for site depiction, a shift towards predictive maintenance through real-time data, and a transition towards modular construction.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Construction 4.0 Market Landscape?

The growing necessity for infrastructure development is projected to boost the expansion of the Construction 4.0 market in the future. Infrastructure development pertains to the building and modernising of tangible structures such as roads, bridges, buildings, and utilities to bolster economic advancement and public services. The growing demand for such development is largely influenced by swift urbanisation; as the population density in urban locales rises, so does the need for expanded transportation networks, housing, utilities, and public services to uphold economic and social functions. The increase in infrastructure development demand encourages the adoption of Construction 4.0 technologies, with the necessity for swifter, more proficient, and economically efficient project delivery promoting the incorporation of automated systems, digital instruments, and intelligent construction solutions. For example, in July 2024, as reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a government department based in the UK, the total investment in the infrastructure sector in 2023 was £13.8 billion ($17.3 billion) at constant rates, indicating a 3.9% rise compared to 2022. So, the growing demand for infrastructure development largely contributes to the expansion of the Construction 4.0 market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Construction 4.0 Market?

Major players in the Construction 4.0 Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• VINCI Construction

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• SAP SE

• ABB Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Kiewit Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Construction 4.0 Industry?

Key players in the Construction 4.0 market are capitalizing on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency, automation, and decision-making in various construction stages. AI emulates human intelligence through machines and benefits the construction sector by automating tasks, analyzing data, enhancing precision, and facilitating immediate decision-making to optimize productivity and minimize delays. For example, in May 2024, Glodon Company Limited, a software development corporation based in China, introduced AecGPT along with a comprehensive AI platform customized for the construction sector. The goal is to improve efficiency, automation, and decision-making across planning, design, cost management, construction and operations. The AecGPT model, with its 32 billion parameters, is trained on numerous industry-specific data tokens which empower it to deliver professional content creation, intelligent design, automated quantity takeoffs, dynamic progress planning, and AI-enabled material and safety management.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Construction 4.0 Market

The construction 4.0 market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology: Internet of Things (IoT), Building Information Modeling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Fleet Management, Asset Monitoring, Wearables, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Public infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Drones, Robotics, 3D Printers, Wearables, Connected Machinery

2) By Software: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software, Project Management Software, Design And Visualization Software, Cost Estimation Software, Collaboration Platforms, Safety Management Software

3) By Service: Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services

Construction 4.0 Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest region in the Construction 4.0 Global Market Report. The forecast growth status for the region is also indicated in the report. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive coverage of other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

