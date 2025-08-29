Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for July 2025

MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 91.0% in July 2025, an uplift of 1.9 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 4.0% year-on-year to 1,283,000. Meanwhile, number of inbound package tour visitors to the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) decreased by 18.4% year-on-year to 145,000 in July, as more Chinese mainland visitors travelled under the Individual Visit Scheme following the further facilitation of travel from the Mainland to the Macao SAR.

At the end of July this year, there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public, an increase of 3 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms rose by 1.0% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms climbed by 1.9 percentage points year-on-year to 91.0% in July; the rates for 5-star (94.2%) and 4-star hotels (86.4%) rose by 2.3 percentage points and 2.6 percentage points respectively, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (86.3%) dropped by 0.2 percentage points.

Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 4.0% year-on-year to 1,283,000 in July, with guests from the Chinese mainland (958,000) rising by 3.9%. International guests (82,000) grew by 7.3% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (25,000), Thailand (6,000), the USA (5,000) and Indonesia (4,000) went up by 5.5%, 41.7%, 16.1% and 3.4% respectively, while those from Japan (6,000), India (4,000) and Malaysia (4,000) fell by 3.1%, 7.9% and 2.9% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights in July.

In July, number of inbound package tour visitors fell by 18.4% year-on-year to 145,000; those from the Chinese mainland dropped by 24.1% to 124,000, while international tour visitors went up by 15.1% to 15,000.

In the first seven months of 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 89.4%, up by 4.7 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests decreased by 0.3% year-on-year to 8,486,000, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights. A total of 1,112,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in the first seven months, down by 4.5% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 12.6% to 132,000.