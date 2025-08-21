Grand Lakes and VWCO offer training courses for customers and employees in Angola

Capacita GL, a circuit of technical training courses (Grand Lakes Veículos) Grand Lakes Veículos empowers clients and collaborators

Initiative aims to promote internal training and training for professionals who operate buses and trucks in the country

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Lakes, the official representative of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO), is promoting Capacita GL, a circuit of technical training courses aimed at company employees and customers in Angola — a country where the company has operated since 2007.The training began on July 7 and will continue until September 27. "Our goal is to train approximately 400 professionals, both men and women, during this period, strengthening both internal qualifications and those of the partners who operate with our products," says Geraldo Kulaif, director of Grand Lakes.The technical training program includes a comprehensive curriculum focused on the safe and efficient operation of Volkswagen vehicles, focusing on specific applications. Topics covered include:• Volkswagen Waste Compactor Truck Operation;• Volkswagen Guidauto Truck Operation (equipped with a crane);• Volkswagen Dump Truck Operation;• Volkswagen Lubrication Train Truck Operation;• Volkswagen Fuel Tanker Truck Operation;• Volkswagen Water Tanker Truck Operation;• Volkswagen Bus Operation;• Automotive Electricity Fundamentals;• Introduction to Diesel Mechanics."The training aims to provide greater operational efficiency, safety, and technical knowledge to operators and other professionals in the sector," explains José Maurício Caldeira, advisory partner at Adone Holding , which is part of Grand Lakes.LeadershipHeadquartered in Luanda, Grand Lakes Veículos is part of Adone Holding and has been operating in the heavy vehicle segment on the African continent since 2007. During this period, the company has sold 11,000 vehicles.Since 2019, the company has delivered more than 2,000 buses to the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), an initiative focused on mapping and defining key operational routes, as well as selecting urban and interprovincial bus stops. The project's mission is to facilitate the daily commute of thousands of people.And starting in 2022, more than 200 trucks were allocated to the Integrated Rural Trade Development Program (PIDCR), which aims to improve the flow of agricultural produce to consumption areas and boost rural growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.