The official podcast of Angola Hub highlights the logistical and economic potential in an interview with Grand Lakes.

"We intend to strengthen our presence on the African continent, and this event was an excellent opportunity to strengthen ties not only commercially but also with the Angolan community," the José Roberto Colnaghi stated.

The country's largest logistics and transportation event brings together businesspeople and public authorities in Luanda

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angola 's enormous logistics potential was the central theme of Matheus Selau, commercial manager of Grand Lakes , who spoke on the official podcast of Angola Hub Transporte e Logística, the sector's largest event, held in September in the capital, Luanda, with the presence of businesspeople and government officials. Grand Lakes, the official representative of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, has been present in the country for 18 years and has contributed significantly to the sector's development.During the interview, Selau highlighted the company's importance, as it is the largest importer of heavy vehicles in Angola, in addition to offering after-sales services and technical assistance. "During this period, we have sold more than 11,000 units and have 200 employees across our four branches. We have a prominent presence in the construction, agricultural production, and logistics sectors," stated the executive. "We are present, directly and indirectly, in all sectors of the Angolan economy," he added.Another important topic discussed was the Lobito Corridor, an infrastructure project that will connect the Lobito Harbour, Angola, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia. The goal is to create a more efficient trade route to regional and global markets. The rehabilitation and expansion of the railway are intended to attract investment, generate jobs, strengthen agricultural value chains, and promote access to clean energy and digital connectivity. "This project will certainly be a vital channel for Angola's economy, strengthening the country's interaction with international trade," Selau emphasized.According to José Roberto Colnaghi , Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adone Holding, the group to which Grand Lakes belongs to, the event was an excellent opportunity to expand networking with partner companies and public and private entities. "We intend to strengthen our presence on the African continent, and this event was an excellent opportunity to strengthen ties not only commercially but also with the Angolan community," the executive stated.Social Actions and SustainabilityDuring his appearance on the podcast, Matheus Selau also highlighted Grand Lakes' role in social projects in Luanda. "Since 2018, we've been the largest partner of Baluarte, an institution that serves children in situations of extreme social vulnerability. We donated a vehicle and a plot of approximately one hectare to expand our service capacity and build a high-quality library," he said. The company also partnered with the NGO Nova Vida, which runs programs aimed at ensuring access to education, food, and medical care for children, as well as promoting professional training and sustainable development. "One of the pillars of our work in Angola is economic and social development, focused on sustainable growth," emphasizes Grand Lakes director Geraldo Kulaif.About Grand LakesHeadquartered in Luanda, Grand Lakes Veículos, part of the Adone Holding group, has been operating in the heavy vehicle segment in Africa since 2007. During these years, the company has sold more than 11,000 vehicles.Since 2019, the company has collaborated with the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), delivering more than 2,000 buses to map operational routes and define urban and interprovincial stops, with the aim of facilitating the daily commute of thousands of people. In 2022, Grand Lakes also allocated more than 200 trucks to the Integrated Rural Trade Development Program (PIDCR), which aims to optimize the flow of agricultural production to consumption areas and boost rural growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.