Netskrt and Lumen Team Up to Power Next-Generation Live Streaming at Scale

Lumen Technologies Netskrt Systems

Lumen’s Edge Bare Metal capacity will dynamically support Netskrt’s rapid international growth

Lumen’s powerful Edge network acts as an extension of Netskrt workflows, enabling high-performance experiences without bottlenecks. It’s a smarter distribution model for the next era of streaming.” — Lumen EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ashley Haynes-Gaspar

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As streaming and over-the-top (OTT) video consumption continue to surge, driven particularly by large-scale live sports events and videogame downloads, the demands on content providers, ISPs, and the network infrastructure have never been greater. To meet these growing demands, Netskrt Systems and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced a new partnership in which Lumen will provide Netskrt with dynamic Edge Bare Metal (EBM) dynamic capacity to support Netskrt’s rapidly expanding requirements on a multi-national scale.According to eMarketer , digital platforms have already surpassed traditional linear TV for live sports viewership in the U.S., with 127 million Americans expected to stream live sports online by 2027. At the same time, according to MarkWide Research, rising consumer expectations for 4K and 8K streaming quality are driving exponential growth in traffic volume, straining traditional delivery models and ISP networks alike.“Together, we’re meeting the market’s demand for flexible, scalable delivery that can meet the moment - whether it’s live sports, retail media, or interactive events,” said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Lumen. “Lumen’s powerful Edge network acts as an extension of Netskrt workflows, enabling high-performance experiences without legacy bottlenecks. It’s a smarter, more direct distribution model for the next era of streaming.”Lumen’s edge network offers <5ms latency and direct connectivity to major cloud providers and enterprise locations. Paired with Netskrt, the partnership will help transform the economics and performance of live OTT video delivery.Many traditional content delivery systems used by streaming platforms are struggling to keep pace, lacking the dynamic scalability required, according to a recent article in TV Technology. At the same time, ISPs, which shoulder the full burden of delivering this growing traffic into subscriber households, are grappling with unprecedented capacity demands.By intelligently allocating resources in a content-aware manner, Netskrt improves the economics for streaming platforms while also easing critical pressures on ISP networks.“Partnering with Lumen gives us the multinational depth and agility we need to expand our support for streaming video platforms worldwide,” said Netskrt Cofounder and CEO Siegfried Luft. “Together we’re addressing one of the most critical challenges facing the industry: how to reliably and efficiently deliver massive volumes of live video to consumers everywhere.”About NetskrtNetskrt is disrupting the CDN space by improving economic viability while focusing on use cases associated with delivering large and important workloads. Live tier-one sports, hotly anticipated game drops, and video-on-demand are delivered more efficiently and with higher quality. The Netskrt CDN accomplishes this through dynamically instantiated capacity, global reach, and last-mile visibility.For more about Netskrt, please visit https://www.netskrt.io About LumenLumen is unleashing the world’s digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI’s full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.