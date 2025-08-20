Submit Release
Back-to-School for Sales Teams: Why 'Gut-Driven' Selling Isn’t Working

Sales Coach & Public Speaker Founder - Business Lead Maximizer

Tom Jackobs / CEO

Tom Jackobs Offers Structured Sales Leadership for Heart-Led Health Businesses

Practitioners rely too much on ‘feeling it out’—but that’s not scalable”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As kids return to school this August, sales strategist Tom Jackobs says it’s time for sales teams to hit the books, too. His message: intuitive selling isn’t enough—you need structure, tracking, and follow-through.

“Practitioners rely too much on ‘feeling it out’—but that’s not scalable,” says Jackobs, who helps wellness businesses transition from reactive to repeatable systems.

Through his fractional sales management services, Jackobs supports teams in developing scripts, workflows, automation, and follow-up systems—all designed to work with the natural empathy practitioners already have.

“Your heart matters. But so does your system,” he says.

To learn more about how structured sales systems improve patient conversion and satisfaction, visit BusinessLeadMaximizer.com.

###

About Tom Jackobs: Tom is a Los Angeles-based sales leader and keynote speaker who helps private-pay practitioners and service-based entrepreneurs sell more without selling out.


