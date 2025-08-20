Back-to-School for Sales Teams: Why 'Gut-Driven' Selling Isn’t Working
Tom Jackobs Offers Structured Sales Leadership for Heart-Led Health Businesses
“Practitioners rely too much on ‘feeling it out’—but that’s not scalable,” says Jackobs, who helps wellness businesses transition from reactive to repeatable systems.
Through his fractional sales management services, Jackobs supports teams in developing scripts, workflows, automation, and follow-up systems—all designed to work with the natural empathy practitioners already have.
“Your heart matters. But so does your system,” he says.
To learn more about how structured sales systems improve patient conversion and satisfaction, visit BusinessLeadMaximizer.com.
###
About Tom Jackobs: Tom is a Los Angeles-based sales leader and keynote speaker who helps private-pay practitioners and service-based entrepreneurs sell more without selling out.
