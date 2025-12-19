Tom Jackobs: This Holiday Season, Grow Your Practice With HEART, Not Hype

International speaker encourages purpose-driven selling during peak sales season

Practitioners who lead with empathy and clarity stand out in all the noise” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday rush begins, international sales strategist Tom Jackobs is helping heart-led practitioners thrive without resorting to aggressive tactics.Jackobs, creator of the Selling With H.E.A.R.T. method , believes December is one of the best times to connect with potential clients—if done the right way.“Holiday stress makes people more selective,” he explains. “Practitioners who lead with empathy and clarity stand out in all the noise.”Jackobs teaches health and wellness professionals to sell based on values, not volume, and to focus on authentic relationships that build long-term loyalty.This month, he’s offering clinics a free download of his HEART sales script to help teams close the year strong—without sacrificing their soul.About Tom Jackobs:Tom is based in Los Angeles and serves as a sales coach, international speaker, and fractional sales leader. He specializes in helping wellness clinics increase ethical enrollment and client retention. Learn more at https://tomjackobs.com/ Media Contact:Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

