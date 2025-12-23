Ditch the Holiday Deals: Tom Jackobs Says Heart, Not Hype, Closes More Sales

This December, clinics are learning to grow with values—not volume

Heart-led sales aren’t just a philosophy—they’re a competitive edge.” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As holiday promotions fill social feeds, Tom Jackobs is telling service providers to hold the hype and lean into honesty.Jackobs, a Los Angeles-based sales trainer and international speaker, says December is not the time to undercut your pricing—but to elevate your connection.“What if your best December ever didn’t involve a single discount?” he asks. “ Heart-led sales aren’t just a philosophy—they’re a competitive edge.”His Selling With H.E.A.R.T. method teaches wellness professionals how to sell from a place of empathy, presence, and purpose—even during high-pressure sales seasons.Jackobs offers free training and tools to help clinics prioritize service and strategy over sales drama.###About Tom Jackobs:Tom is an international speaker and sales strategist based in Los Angeles. He helps private-pay wellness practitioners grow revenue with ethical, emotional, and effective communication. Learn more at https://tomjackobs.com/ Media Contact:Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

