Secretary of State Kris Warner completes 55-county tour to meet and talk with county clerks and their staff

Charleston, W.Va. – A visit last week to the Webster County courthouse marked the completion of a promise made by newly elected WV Secretary of State Kris Warner.

Secretary Warner took office on January 13th becoming the 31st person elected to serve as West Virginia's Secretary of State. On that date, Secretary Warner promised to visit all 55 counties in the state, in particular, to visit with West Virginia's 55 county clerks. Along the way, Secretary Warner also got to visit with dozens of county commissioners, sheriffs, assessors, circuit clerks, judges, and magistrates.

"I promised the county clerks that I would bring my office to them," said Secretary Warner. "I want all 55 county clerks to know that we recognize them as their county's chief elections officer. I want to know what they need to keep their elections fair, secure, and safe for all voters."

The WV State Code identifies the Secretary of State as the state's Chief Elections Officer. But Warner makes the point that the election process on election day is administered by the county clerks.

"I want to know what's working, and what's not," Warner said. "I want to hear the ideas and concerns of the clerks and their elections staff, many of whom have decades of experience in managing local elections."

West Virginia's 2026 Primary Election is set for Tuesday, May 12. The Candidate Filing Period to run for office in 2026 is scheduled for January 12 to January 31.

Warner completed the tour and meeting with all 55 county clerks' offices last week in time for the 2025 County Clerks Election Training Conference being hosted by the Secretary of State this week at Canaan Valley State Park in Davis, WV. There are more than 200 clerks and their staffs registered to attend this training conference to begin the preparation for the 2026 mid-term elections.

​To learn all about West Virginia elections to include how to register to vote, how to update your current registration, absentee balloting, and more, visit GoVoteWV.com.