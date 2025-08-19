VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Golden Retriever Puppy Avoid Hip Surgery

Gemini

Gemini, a young golden retriever with hip arthritis, found relief and avoided surgery thanks to VetStem Cell Therapy.

We are grateful to have found a non-surgical option for Gemini to improve her quality of life.” — Gemini's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gemini, a Golden Retriever puppy, began experiencing mobility issues as early as 9 months old. Her owners noticed she had difficulty going up stairs, struggled to rise from sitting or lying down, and experienced intermittent lameness while walking. She also had limited range of motion accompanied by significant discomfort.

Gemini was ultimately diagnosed with bilateral hip arthritis as a result of hip dysplasia. Hip dysplasia is a deformity of the ball-and-socket hip joint that occurs during growth. The resulting joint laxity (looseness) leads to osteoarthritis (OA), a painful degenerative condition that can severely impact a dog’s quality of life.

Due to her young age, Gemini’s owners were reluctant to pursue an invasive surgical procedure. Instead, her veterinarian, Dr. Andrea Hayes of VCA Boone Animal Hospital, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells have the ability to down regulate inflammation and pain, expedite healing, and regenerate damaged tissue.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Hayes collected a sample of fat tissue from Gemini’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was then shipped to the VetStem laboratory, where technicians processed it to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells. Three doses of Gemini’s stem cells were prepared and shipped back to Dr. Hayes for injection. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection, Gemini received an injection of her own stem cells into both of her arthritic hips, as well as an intravenous injection. The remaining cells were cryopreserved for potential future use.

According to her owner, Gemini showed significant improvement after her first treatment with stem cells. Her owner stated, “After her first stem cell treatment, at 10 months old, she showed significant improvement in all areas of mobility. Although her range of motion had improved, it was still not at an acceptable range, and she still showed signs of discomfort at times.”

When Gemini was two years old, her owners elected to treat her again using the doses of stem cells that had been cryopreserved from the original procedure. Her owner stated, “At the age of 24 months, we still felt she was too young to consider a surgical procedure and decided to have another stem cell treatment performed with the banked doses we had in storage at VetStem from the original procedure. After this second treatment, Gemini's condition significantly improved. Her range of motion is almost that of a healthy dog. Although stairs are still somewhat of an issue for her, she has no other mobility issues at this time. We are grateful to have found a non-surgical option for Gemini to improve her quality of life. We are also grateful for having someone like Dr. Hayes making this type of treatment available to us. It is comforting to know that this type of treatment is still available for Gemini in the future, if needed, with the banked cells we still have at VetStem. Our hopes are to avoid ever having to put her through hip replacement or any other type of orthopedic surgery. Gemini is currently in training to become a certified therapy dog just like her brother and sister dogs.”

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in dogs, and the pain associated with it can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life. Thousands of animals have been successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions. According to surveys completed by pet owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis. Additionally, a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip found that treatment with stem cells reduced both pain and lameness.

Unfortunately, osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition that may continue to worsen as pets age. VetStem’s unique ability to cryopreserve stem cells ensures that each pet has access to a potentially lifelong supply of their own cells for future treatments if needed. Learn more at www.vetstem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

