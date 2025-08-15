WV Hospital Association CEO Jim Kaufman joins Secretary Warner for “Just Three Questions!” to discuss Building a Stronger Healthcare Workforce

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA), and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed healthcare’s essential role in West Virginia’s economy, workforce development, and community well-being. The interview provided insight into the opportunities and challenges facing hospitals across the Mountain State, underscoring the sector’s importance not just in patient care but also as an economic driver.

WVHA is a not-for-profit statewide organization that represents hospitals and health systems throughout the state. The organization was founded in 1925 to serve as the collective voice of the state’s hospital community.

Hospitals have invested more than four billion dollars over the past ten years to build new facilities, renovate centers, and open rural health clinics. They've also recruited new providers to the state.

"One of the things that they're doing that's very innovative is they recognize in some communities that there's not enough patient population to support our cardiologists or pulmonologists or pediatric specialists. So, what they're doing is actually sharing providers. So, you may have a hospital that has a cardiologist one day a week. And then that physician is in another hospital one day a week. So, you're actually trying to expand services, bring care closer to patients in smaller communities while expanding access. And it's really, I think, an innovative approach to make it easier for patients to receive care," Kaufman said.

Kaufman also touted a new website explorehealhcareeerswv.com as a way to educate middle school and high school students about the opportunities in the healthcare industry.

Kaufman said, “Most people think about doctors and nurses. They don't realize the opportunity with respiratory therapists, lab technicians, other services that you don't need a four-year degree. You can actually go in and earn a great job with a certificate or a two-year degree, make a great living, and serve your community."

“Healthcare is one of West Virginia’s most powerful economic engines. Our hospitals and healthcare professionals don’t just save lives—they create jobs, support families, and help communities thrive. When we invest in healthcare, we invest in the future strength and prosperity of our state,” Secretary Warner said about the interview.

The interview with Kaufman and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.