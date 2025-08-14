Blockboard Wins Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform in 2025 Digiday Technology Awards

Outcomes-based programmatic provider wins a Digiday Technology Award for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockboard , the programmatic advertising platform redefining trust and transparency in digital advertising, has been named the Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform in the 2025 Digiday Technology Awards This is the second straight year that Blockboard has won a Digiday Technology Award. The company was a finalist in four categories in 2024, with CEO and founder Matt Wasserlauf winning the Founder of the Year award.“We are thrilled to win another Digiday Technology Award, this time in recognition of the groundbreaking technology that we’ve developed here at Blockboard,” said Wasserlauf. “Digiday plays a critical role in educating the digital media industry, and that lends significant weight to these awards. To be selected multiple years in a row is validation of our team’s hard work, as well as the trust that our clients give us to execute fraud-free, outcomes-based campaigns.”Blockboard’s entry, “Blockboard’s DSP Solves CTV’s Fraud & Waste Issues,” showed how the company’s demand side platform (DSP) uses a revolutionary combination of blockchain and AI to execute targeted, fraud free campaigns across the CTV ecosystem. By eliminating the fraud and waste that plague CTV, some advertisers are now seeing their own ads across streaming and CTV channels for the very first time.Blockboard uses proprietary AI to identify and target the appropriate audiences for each campaign it runs. Every ad impression is then verified with a blockchain-based smart contract before it is served, thereby ensuring that the ad reaches a real human audience. As a result, brands working with Blockboard instantly realize significant financial savings due to efficiency and effectiveness. When ads go to real consumers instead of towards fraud or waste, they lead to more conversions and greater ROI.This unique approach to advertising technology was recently featured in Digiday and its sister publication, Modern Retail . The coverage showed how Blockboard has effectively turned CTV into a performance channel that drives customers to physical retail locations.This year’s Digiday Technology Awards celebrate companies that are embracing AI and automation tools to enhance personalized experiences, enable precise targeting and drive performance across platforms and channels. Winners are also integrating advanced e-commerce technologies and focusing on measurement and analytics solutions that unveil deeper performance tracking.About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visit www.MyBlockboard.com

