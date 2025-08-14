Correctional Services hosts certificate award ceremony for completed short courses in Cellphone Repairs and C++ Programming

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA), Vaal University of Technology (VUT), Human Capital Learning Solution (HCLS), the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA), and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), hosted a certificate handover ceremony on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, at Hoërskool Zeerust in the North West Province.

The event celebrated the achievements of 54 participants, which involves parolees, probationers, victims of crime, and members of local communities from Zeerust and Mafikeng. It is a cohort that has successfully completed short courses in Cellphone Repairs and C++ Programming. These courses form part of a broader strategy to provide young people in disadvantaged communities with practical skills that can open pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term self-reliance.

The training initiative is designed not only to address unemployment but also to contribute to crime prevention, poverty alleviation, and social reintegration. Over the next six months, the graduates will embark on an intensive Technopreneurship Training Programme, equipping them with the innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial skills needed to transform technical knowledge into viable business ventures.

Representing HCLS, Mr. Wikus van der Merwe encouraged the graduates to seize the growing demand for ICT services as a gateway to sustainable livelihoods. “Your training in Technopreneurship is not just about acquiring skills – it is a platform to discover opportunities within your own communities and turn them into innovative enterprises,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Parolee Keitumetse Rebaone expressed deep gratitude for the programme. “Society often writes people off the moment they are incarcerated. This opportunity is a second chance, a chance to restore our dignity, compete fairly in the job market, and even start our own businesses,” said a jubilant Keitumetse.

National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale commended the graduates for their dedication and perseverance, emphasising that, “Positive change begins with personal choice. By choosing to complete this programme, you have taken the first step towards reshaping your lives and contributing to the economic growth of our country.”

He further noted that this skills development programme embodies the Department of Correctional Services’ unwavering commitment to transforming lives, advancing rehabilitation, and ensuring that those who have been in conflict with the law are equipped with the tools they need to reintegrate successfully into society as productive, law-abiding citizens.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates