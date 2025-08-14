Notice for Class Suspension (2025-08-14 13:40)

MACAU, August 14 - Due to rainstorm, by regulation, classes of secondary, primary, infant and special education are suspended this afternoon. Schools should arrange for staff to look after students who have arrived at school until conditions are safe for them to return home.

