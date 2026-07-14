IAM calls on the public to stop consumption of various Korean ricecake cup products with possible consumption risks

MACAU, July 14 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) learnt about the announcement from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland that various Korean “Yopokki” ricecake and ramen cup products are being recalled locally due to possible spoilage. IAM is concerned about the issue and follows it up continuously. If the sector has the products concerned, they should stop supply and sale of them, and the public should also stop consumption of the relevant batches of products.

The information about the various Korean “Yopokki” products involved is as follows:

Product name: Yopokki Ricecake Cup Cheese flavour, pack size 120g, best before date on 18 December 2026 Product name: Yopokki Ricecake Cup Sweet & Spicy flavour, pack size 140g, best before date on 16 December 2026 Product name: Yopokki Ricecake Cup Jjajang, pack size 120g, best before date on 13 January 2027 Product name: Yopokki Ricecake Cup Red Bean, pack size 120g, best before date on 13 January 2027 Product name: Yopokki Ricecake Cup Kimchi flavour, pack size 115g, best before date on 13 December 2026 Product name: Yopokki Ricecake Cup Carbonara flavour, pack size 120g, best before date on 18 December 2026 Product name: KR Yopokki Ricecake & Ramen Cup Kimchi flavour, pack size 145g, best before date on 13 January 2027 Product name: KR Yopokki Ricecake & Ramen Cup Hot and Spicy flavour, pack size 145g, best before date on 13 January 2027 Product name: KR Yopokki Ricecake & Ramen Cup Sweet and Spicy flavour, pack size 145g, best before date on 13 January 2027 Product name: KR Yopokki Ricecake & Ramen Cup Curry flavour, pack size 145g, best before date on 13 December 2026

For the sake of prudence, IAM calls on consumers to stop consumption of the involved batches of products immediately, regardless of whether they have been purchased online, through an agent or other channels. The sector that has the relevant products should immediately stop supply and sale of them, and contact the Department of Food Safety of IAM at 2833 8181. IAM will continue to follow up on the case to prevent the products involved from circulation on the market.