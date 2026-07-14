Indonesia granted visa-free access to Macau SAR Passport holders

MACAU, July 14 - The Macao SAR Government has received a notification from the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Hong Kong SAR that Macao SAR passport holders can enter Indonesia without a visa for a period of 30 days per entry. For details, please refer to the official website of Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration: https://www.imigrasi.go.id/wna/daftar-negara-voa-bvk-calling-visa/daftar-negara-bebas-visa-kunjungan.

Considering that entry policies of various countries may vary, residents are advised to check the official websites of the aforementioned country or consult the relevant embassies or consulates prior to their trip, and prepare the required documents according to their actual situations or complete the necessary formalities in advance to avoid hindrance to the journey. For information on visa-free access or visa-on-arrival for holders of Macau Special Administrative Region travel documents, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: https://www.dsi.gov.mo/en/visa.