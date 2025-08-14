Defence export success for SA missile manufacturer

Release date: 14/08/25

Two major export deals worth a combined $80 million have been secured by Kongsberg Defence Australia, seeing missile launchers and command and control consoles made in South Australia soon to be exported to Europe.

Last year, the Albanese Government added Kongsberg Defence Australia to its Global Supply Chain Program, which has since opened the door to Australian defence industries. These export deals are made possible through Australia’s Naval Strike Missile procurement contract, which included an agreement for components to be manufactured in Australia.

As a result, South Australian companies are now contributing to exporting sophisticated defence hardware to Poland, Spain and Denmark.

Through its parent company, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace in Norway, the company will deliver Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defence System Command and Control Consoles to Poland.

The $30 million contract is Kongsberg Defence Australia’s first export as part of the Commonwealth’s Global Supply Chain Program. The company also secured another $50 million order for Australian-made Naval Strike Missile Launcher Systems to be exported to Spain and Denmark.

The export deals mark a significant milestone for Australia’s sovereign guided weapons manufacturing program.

Both the launcher systems and command and control consoles will be assembled by Kongsberg Defence Australia, and tested in their production and maintenance facility in Mawson Lakes, South Australia. The consoles and launchers will be manufactured using 100 per cent Australian made components and subsystems from companies based in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The two projects are set to create 60 highly-skilled jobs at Kongsberg Defence Australia and across its local supply chain.

The Naval Strike Missile is a modern anti-ship cruise missile designed to defeat highly capable enemy warships as well as land-based targets. The Naval Strike Missile is being installed on Navy’s Hobart class destroyers and Anzac class frigates with a successful first of class firing in July 2024 and Initial Operational Capability declaration in 2024.

These exports are part of the Australian Government’s investment in the GWEO Enterprise, underpinned by a commitment in Defence’s Integrated Investment Program of $16 to $21 billion over the next decade.

Quotes

Attributable to Pat Conroy

“This Albanese Government’s efforts to support Australia’s sovereign defence manufacturing industry have reaped further benefits with these significant export deals. This is an exciting milestone for Australia’s sovereign defence manufacturing industry and a proud moment for Australian businesses to enter the global supply chain for missile manufacturing.

“It will be the first time Naval Strike Missile launchers are manufactured outside of Europe and the United States, positioning Australia as a trusted source of supply to the Naval Strike Missile capability.

“These deals underscore the Government’s commitment to working alongside our industry partners to strengthen Australia’s role in the global defence industry.”

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

“This is a fantastic result for South Australia’s defence sector, demonstrating our capabilities in delivering state-of-the-art technology to a global market.

“These significant contracts will not only boost the workforce at Kongsberg’s Mawson Lakes facility, but along the supply chain.

“It’s successes like this that help cement South Australia’s reputation as the Defence State.”

Attributable to John Fry, Managing Director of Kongsberg Defence Australia

“These major export contracts are a huge milestone for Kongsberg Defence Australia.

“Together with our Australian suppliers, we have demonstrated our determination and competitiveness to be able deliver to our parent company, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for international customers, highlighting the capability, quality and reliability of our Australian team and supply chain.

“The export contracts under the Commonwealth’s Global Supply Chain Program are creating opportunities in the international market for our local suppliers, which is a fantastic outcome for Australian Defence industry.”