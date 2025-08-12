Submit Release
Tom Jackobs Unveils End-of-Summer Sales Reset Plan for Health Practices

HEART + Automation: A repeatable system to help private-pay practitioners scale with ease

I built this to help doctors and coaches stop winging it. You can’t scale with wishful thinking”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the summer season winding down, many private-pay medical practices are seeing a drop in lead follow-up and sales conversions. Sales expert Tom Jackobs is stepping in with a timely solution: a hybrid HEART-based system combining empathetic conversation with follow-up automation.

His new ‘Sales Reset Plan’ gives practitioners the same kind of systemized approach they use for patient care—now for sales.
“I built this to help doctors and coaches stop winging it. You can’t scale with wishful thinking,” says Jackobs.

The plan includes automation tools, receptionist support, and a step-by-step framework so no lead slips through the cracks.
Practices can book a demo or download a free overview at BusinessLeadMaximizer.com.

About Tom Jackobs: Tom Jackobs is an international speaker and sales strategist who helps heart-led business owners sell with empathy and precision. He offers fractional sales leadership and automation for health practices ready to grow.


Media Contact: Tom Jackobs
tom@tomjackobs.com
713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 713-240-1529
tom@tomjackobs.com

