Blockboard Proves CTV Works as Performance Channel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockboard , the programmatic advertising platform redefining trust and transparency in digital advertising, is successfully showing the power of programmatic CTV campaigns in driving performance for its brand advertising clients.Modern Retail’s story, " Sunglass Hut sees a lift in store traffic after running CTV ads ," looks at how the brand and Blockboard worked together for a campaign that successfully drove customers to physical retail locations.“We’re showing that CTV really is an outcome-driven medium, and that’s what I find to be the most exciting aspect of this,” Blockboard CEO and founder Matt Wasserlauf told the publication.Blockboard’s proprietary pre-bid and post-bid verification technology guarantees that every impression that brands purchase reaches a verified human audience, eliminating waste and ad fraud. Freed from this wasted spend, brand ad dollars then go towards driving store visits, helping brands across all verticals hit their KPIs.About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visit Blockboard.

