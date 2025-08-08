Service Wire President and CEO Louis Weisberg joins Secretary Warner for “Just Three Questions!” to discuss the company's longevity and commitment to the Mountain State

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, Louis Weisberg—President and CEO of Service Wire​—and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed a new multi-million-dollar facility that Service Wire broke ground on in Culloden. Secretary Warner was invited earlier this year to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony. The investment will create new jobs, enhance the company's capabilities, and deepen their ties to the state.

Established in 1968, Service Wire specializes in the manufacturing of American made wire and cable for the commercial, industrial, utility, and renewable energy sectors. It's a multi-generation family-owned business.

Service Wire has manufacturing and distribution centers in Houston, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona. The corporate headquarters remain in West Virginia.

"Our corporate headquarters and the reason we're here is because West Virginia is ideal in that it has a culture of hard work and the talent that goes with it in that we can utilize, the back office mentality and the hard work and dedication of individuals here to reach 60% of the US market, and that's a real game changer for our business and that's the untapped talent that many folks don't know," Weisberg said.

During the interview, Secretary Warner told Weisberg, "You are the epitome of Appalachian grit."

"I'm proud along with my wife to be a West Virginian. I grew up here and we maintain our residence and live here full time and, in fact, five generations of my family are from West Virginia, and that's not only living here, but we're proud of our community involvement," Weisberg said.

The interview with Weisberg and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.