DHS Debunks Georgia Senator’s False Allegations About ICE Detention Centers

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement and fact-checked U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s report titled, “The Abuse of Pregnant Women & Children in U.S. Immigration Detention.”

“Politicians stayed quiet as the Biden administration lost 450,000 unaccompanied migrant children and opened our border to terrorists and gang members. Yet now, these same politicians are peddling FALSE claims that rely on inaccurate reporting to score political points,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Senator Ossoff’s false allegations of subprime conditions have been debunked time and time again by DHS. ICE detention facilities have higher standards than most U.S. prisons that detain American citizens. All detainees are provided with comprehensive medical care, proper meals, and are given the opportunity to call their family members and attorneys. These false allegations are garbage and are part of the reason ICE agents are now facing an 1,000% increase in assaults against them.”

CLAIM: Obstruction of Congressional oversight by the Department of Homeland Security has been an impediment to site visits.

REALITY: Senator Ossoff has never been denied a tour or access to an ICE facility. The Senator's staff member has never been denied access to any ICE facilities and have been afforded tours to multiple locations. At no time during any ICE facility visits were any concerns or complaints raised to facility staff.

CLAIM: Senator Ossoff “identified 18 reports of children as young as two years old, including U.S. citizens, being mistreated in DHS custody. Three of these children reportedly experienced severe medical issues while in detention and were denied adequate medical treatment.”

REALITY: It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. For many of these children this is the best healthcare they have received in their entire lives.

CLAIM: Senator Ossoff “identified 14 credible reports that pregnant women have been mistreated in DHS custody, including not receiving adequate medical care and timely checkups, not receiving urgent care when needed, being denied snacks and adequate meals, and being forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding.”

REALITY: Pregnant women receive regular prenatal visits, mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care. Detention of pregnant women is rare and has elevated oversight and review. No pregnant woman has been forced to sleep on the floor.

CLAIM: Senator Ossoff claims illegal aliens were “denied snacks and adequate meals, and being forced to sleep on the floor.”

REALITY: ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure all facilities comply with performance-based national detention standards. Any claim there is a lack of food or subprime conditions at ICE detention centers are false. ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens. All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers. Meals are certified by dieticians.

