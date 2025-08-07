Tinuiti Named U.S. Media Agency of Record for Ancestry

Driving ‘Meaningful Discovery’, Tinuiti’s renewed partnership with Ancestry fueled by bold go-to-market lens of Love Growth; Hate Waste

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced it has been named the U.S. Media Agency of Record (AOR) for Ancestry, the global leader in family history. As AOR, Tinuiti will lead Ancestry’s full-funnel media strategy, including streaming, linear TV, commerce, display, search and social designed to drive meaningful, measurable growth. This marks a return to Tinuiti, which previously managed Ancestry’s lower funnel channels through 2023.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti, said: “We’re proud to earn back the Ancestry business during a pivotal chapter in Tinuiti’s evolution. Since we last partnered, we’re a stronger next-generation agency—defined by automation-driven, AI-enhanced media tools—and we’re leading the space. We’ll drive Ancestry business through the lens of our go-to-market message, Love Growth; Hate Waste, to fuel smart, scalable growth while eliminating inefficiencies. This renewed partnership reflects our shared ambition to push the boundaries of what’s possible in media.”Ancestry aims to build deeper emotional connections with its audience, drive product understanding, and encourage long-term membership. Ancestry helps everyone discover, preserve, and share their family stories and Tinuiti will support Ancestry's focus on building the category for Family History.Corrina Englund, Vice President, Marketing, Ancestry, said: “Partnering with Tinuiti allows Ancestry to better connect with the audiences who matter most. Our goal is to create more meaningful, emotionally resonant experiences that not only help people understand the value of Ancestry’s products but also inspire lasting relationships with our brand.”​​Tinuiti’s proprietary media and measurement platform, Bliss Point by Tinuiti , will serve as the foundation for Ancestry’s media strategy—powering full-funnel impact with real-time insights, cross-channel performance measurement, and automation that simplifies complexity while maximizing results.Tinuiti’s AI SEO strategy (also known as Generative Engine Optimization), will play a key role in helping Ancestry reach audiences earlier in the discovery process, influencing potential subscribers even before traditional ads are served. By optimizing visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered platforms like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Bing Copilot, Tinuiti will ensure Ancestry’s offerings are front and center when consumers are ready to explore their family history. Tinuiti hosted a dedicated webinar to offer clarity and guidance amid the shifting landscape. Watch the full recording for this information and an inside look at Tinuiti’s new AI SEO framework.Tinuiti’s momentum continues to accelerate, earning top scores in The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024, with highest marks in Media Planning, Measurement & Attribution, and Pricing Transparency. Forrester specifically cited Tinuiti’s “next best customer” approach and business impact. Over the past year, Tinuiti has tripled its Media AOR revenue, underscoring the market's demand for its performance-driven, product-led model.About Tinuiti:Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste—the biggest growth killer of all—and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: Love Growth. Hate Waste. https://tinuiti.com/

