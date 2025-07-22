Public comment sought on North-South corridor in Pinal County

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public comment as it begins engineering and environmental study for the portion of the proposed North-South Corridor, known as State Route 505, between Florence and Eloy in Pinal County.

The study spans 31 miles of Segment 2 of the North-South Corridor from Arizona Farms Road near Florence to Interstate 10 near Eloy. The North-South Corridor is intended to improve the transportation network by accommodating the current and future population, improving access and regional mobility, providing an alternative to I-10, improving north-to-south connectivity and integrating with the region’s transportation network.

ADOT is now beginning a Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Design Concept Report (DCR) for the proposed project that will:

Develop and evaluate a range of alternatives for potential 400-foot-wide freeway

alignments within the selected 1,500-foot Tier 1 study corridor, as well as potential

interchange locations and other design features

Identify environmental considerations and potential impact avoidance, minimization and mitigation efforts

Develop design concepts for the alternatives

Prepare draft and final EIS and DCR documents identifying the preferred alternative

and issue a Record of Decision identifying the selected alternative

This study would build upon the purpose and need identified in the previous Tier 1 North-South Corridor Study, which was to provide a continuous, access-controlled north-to-south transportation corridor

ADOT’s outreach includes two in-person public meetings and a virtual meeting that will provide an overview of the study and seek input. The public comment period lasts through Sept. 8.

The following in-person public meetings are scheduled:

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, Florence High School Gym, 1000 S. Main St., Florence. A presentation begins at 6 p.m.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, Santa Cruz Valley Union High School Auditorium, 900 N. Main St., Eloy. A presentation begins at 6 p.m.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14. To participate:

Online: https://bit.ly/NSSegment2

Phone: 408.638.0968

Meeting number: 974 4088 7487

Webinar Password: ADOTNSS2

Call-in password: 95283501

Spanish Audio Channel:

Phone: 408.638.0968

Meeting number: 913 7909 6785

Call-in password: 12101400

The information presented at each meeting will be the same. More details about the meeting, including the meeting materials and prerecorded presentation, are available for viewing on the study website at northsouth-segment2.com.

Comments may be submitted through Sept. 8:

ADOT also has had another Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement underway since April on the North-South Corridor Segment 1 spanning about 20 miles between Apache Junction and Florence. The Tier 2 study for the northern segment also will develop and evaluate a range of alternatives for potential 400-foot-wide freeway alignments within the selected 1,500-foot Tier 1 study corridor, as well as potential interchange locations and other design features. For more information, please visit northsouth-segment1.com.