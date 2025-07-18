MTA Installs Platform Barriers at More than 50 Stations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has installed protective platform edge barriers at 56 subway stations. Halfway through 2025, the MTA is on track to deliver on Governor Hochul’s 2025 State of the State direction to install barriers at more than 100 subway stations by the end of the year. This directive is part of a larger set of initiatives Governor Hochul announced in her State of the State address to protect subway riders and workers. The MTA continues to upgrade station lighting with brighter, safer LED bulbs. LEDs are now installed in 342 stations, on schedule for all 472 subway stations to be upgraded by the end of the year. Safety in the subway system continues to improve with overall major crimes dropping by 3 percent from the same period last year and by almost 10 percent when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“New Yorkers’ safety will always be my number one priority, and customers need to both feel and be secure every time they ride the subway,” Governor Hochul said. “At my direction, the MTA has ramped up the installation of protective platform barriers, building on their efforts to brighten stations with LED lighting and equip every subway car with security cameras. Transit crime is down in 2025, and these efforts will make the subway system safer for everyone.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re making investments to ensure that our system not only is safe but — equally important — feels safe to riders. With new platform barriers, MTA’s thousands of new security cameras, increased deployments from the NYPD, and 10 percent less crime before COVID, it’s no wonder customer satisfaction has risen dramatically this year.”

MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “This is the new MTA in action: working better, faster, and cheaper to improve the rider experience and keep customers safe. Using in-house labor has driven down costs and increased our pace on this project, and we’re ready to make even greater strides in the second half of 2025.”

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “Customers are telling us platform barriers make them feel safer and they want to see more of them. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s support, we’re getting barriers into stations quickly with more than 50 already installed and over 50 more on the way by the end of the year. I’m proud of the NYC Transit team for the incredible work they’re doing in-house to build and install barriers and look forward to keeping up the momentum.”

Recent customer surveys have shown that 59 percent of riders wanted the installation of protective platform barriers throughout the system — including 88 percent of riders over the age of 65. A majority of respondents have also noted that they believe the presence of platform barriers in the station makes them feel safer and believe the barriers will protect against falls onto the tracks. Platform barriers are built and installed using in-house New York City Transit (NYCT) labor with in-house machinery in a NYCT facility resulting in lower costs and a faster installation timeline.

The selection of stations for the installation process prioritizes feasibility, including stations with standard car-stopping positions in segments of the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, F, M and L trains. Among these train lines, stations with higher ridership levels and island platforms are prioritized.

The following stations have platform barriers now installed:

Brooklyn:

Clark St - 2 , 3

, Morgan Av - L

Grand St - L

Dekalb Av - L

Halsey St - L

Bushwick Av-Aberdeen St - L

Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs - L , M

, Graham Av - L

Jefferson St - L

Bedford Av - L

Lorimer St - L

Wilson Av - L

Montrose Av - L

Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum - 2 , 3

, Grand Army Plaza - 2 , 3

, President St - 2, 3

Hoyt St - 2 , 3

, Beverly Rd - 2 , 5

, Sterling St - 2 , 5

, Winthrop St - 2 , 5

, Bergen St - 2, 3

Manhattan:

191 St - 1

5 Av - 7

1 Av - L

6 Av - L

125 St - 4 , 5 , 6

, , Bowery - J , Z

, Fulton St - J , Z

, Broad St - J , Z

, Canal St - J , Z

, Wall St - 2, 3

23 St - 6

125 St - 2 , 3

, Central Park North-110 St - 2 , 3

, 135 St - 2 , 3

, Astor Place - 6

8 Av - L

Bleecker St - 6

Fulton St - 2, 3

Spring St - 6

103 St - 6

Park Place - 2, 3

28 St - 6

68 St-Hunter College - 6

33 St - 6

96 St - 6

77 St - 6

145 St - 1

Grand Central-42 St - 7

Christopher St-Stonewall - 1

Queens:

Flushing-Main St - 7

46 St - M, R

67 Av - M, R

75 Av - E, F

Woodhaven Blvd - M, R

Jamaica Center-Parsons Blvd-Archer Av - E, J, Z

Assemblymember Alex Bores said, “Protective platform edge barriers save lives. In addition to providing a safe place to stand, the barriers give riders peace of mind and encourage ridership; and a fully populated subway system is a safer system. Additionally, platform barriers are quick to install and extremely cost-effective, saving taxpayers money. I have advocated for these barriers from before my life in public office, and I am grateful to the Governor for incorporating these lifesaving tools into her comprehensive subway safety plan.”