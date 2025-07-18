President and CEO of Mon Health System David Goldberg joins Secretary Kris Warner for "Just Three Questions!" to discuss how hospitals are economic drivers fueling our state's economy

Morgantown, W.Va. – Secretary of State Kris Warner took “Just Three Questions!” to Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown for the tenth episode in the series. President and CEO of Mon Health System (MHS) and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health's Northern Region David Goldberg welcomed Secretary Warner to discuss how new projects across the state are providing local communities with greater access to healthcare and more job opportunities.

Vandalia Health was created in 2022 and is comprised of 17 hospitals across West Virginia, employing more than 13,000 people and serving as economic drivers throughout the state. Vandalia Health recently broke ground on a nearly $30 million state-of-the-art community hospital in Bridgeport.

Goldberg said, "The Mon Harrison Hospital is very similar to the one we built a few years back in Mon Marion in Whitehall. So, it's a 10-bed medical hospital with an eight ER bay, private room, emergency room. It handles all medical issues a patient would need."

The emergency room is staffed 24-7. "It's an opportunity to provide access to the people of greater Harrison County to broader care, more timely access to an emergency room. And we're lucky to be able to now be part of the Harrison County community," Goldberg added.

Other construction projects across the state include CAMC Teays Valley Hospital and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital.

During the interview Secretary Warner said, "You're creating your own economic development throughout the state."

"Our hospitals aren't just the medical providers who deliver that care. We have environmental service workers, we have food service workers, we have accountants, we have information technology people, we have marketing people. You name the position, we hire them, including security. So, we're like little cities within ourselves," Goldberg said.

The interview with Goldberg and other recorded episodes of "Just Three Questions!" can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.