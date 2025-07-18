More Quick Response Vehicles to boost fire season response

New purpose-built CFS vehicles which can access harsh and rugged terrain to fight fires will be rolled out across South Australia, improving frontline capacity and community safety in the lead-up to the fire danger season.

35 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) will be delivered to CFS brigades, increasing the state’s QRV fleet to a record-high 81 appliances.

The new QRVs are largely additional vehicles for the CFS, with some replacing old vehicles to ensure volunteers have the best possible equipment.

The $6.8 million rollout includes two vehicles funded by the Albanese Government under the Protecting Our Communities program, which will be based at Belair and Coromandel Valley as part of Sturt Group.

These ultra-light tankers – a rebuilt Toyota LandCruiser which carries about 500 litres of water – provide rapid response in locations where traditional fire trucks can be unable to access, including in steep areas with narrow roads or fire tracks.

QRVs were used in combating the Wilmington fire, in the Flinders Ranges, in February, proving effective amid thick scrub and difficult terrain in a national park.

The vehicles feature a turbocharged diesel engine, hose reel, driving light bar, scene and perimeter lighting and on-board charging for battery chainsaws.

Volunteers are supported with modern safety equipment such as cabin deluge systems, radiant heat shields, in-cab breathing, UHF radios and first aid kits.

Final fit outs of the QRVs will be completed over the coming weeks with the first vehicles to be delivered on a rolling basis from September.

Brigades to receive the new QRVs as part of the initial rollout are Belair, Athelstone, Morgan, Snowtown, Waitpinga, Port Victoria, Norton Summit, Cherryville, Waikerie and Lincoln.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain

“These new quick response vehicles will make a real difference for volunteers on the ground, giving them the tools they need to act fast and stay safe in some of South Australia’s toughest terrain.

“We’re proud to support this rollout through the Protecting Our Communities program, helping to boost local resilience ahead of what’s expected to be a challenging fire season.

“Backing the CFS with modern, fit-for-purpose equipment is part of our shared commitment to keeping communities safer and better prepared when disaster strikes.”

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost

“These smaller trucks are an important addition to the fleet, giving the CFS easier and quicker access to fire tracks and steep terrain where it previously may have been difficult to go.

“Importantly, the state of the art safety modifications will keep our volunteers safer while they are out keeping our community safe."

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Emergency Services Emily Bourke

“These state-of-the-art vehicles are important additions to the CFS’ fleet and will support our volunteers and their communities heading into the fire danger season.

“Designed for versatility and rapid response, we’ve seen how QRVs excel in allowing crews to access the harshest environments.

“This rollout is a major investment into providing volunteers a diverse and modern range of resources to keep South Australians safe.”

Attributable to State Member for Waite Catherine Hutchesson

“As both the local MP and a senior firefighter, I’ve seen first-hand the dedication, skill and heart of our local CFS volunteers and our Belair volunteers are no exception.

“They give their time, their energy, and their care to protect our community, and this new Quick Response Vehicle will help them do that even more effectively.

“These QRVs have the ability to respond faster, get down tighter tracks and driveways, and be where they’re needed most, more quickly.

“This new QRV will give the Belair CFS and wider Sturt Group another tool in their armour.

“Our volunteers don’t just respond to bushfires — they’re there when a tree’s down, when a car crashes, or when a mountain biker takes a tumble on the trails and this QRV will help them get about their work quickly.

“A big thanks to our CFS volunteers who give so much, any time night or day, they are the beating heart of our community and we absolutely appreciate them.”

Attributable to CFS Acting Deputy Chief Officer Brenton Hastie

“These vehicles are mainly used for combating grass and scrub fires and are a significant investment in the safety of our volunteers and communities, particularly those operating in hard-to-access areas.

“They feature fire apparatus safety systems such as in-cabin water system covering all windows, an in-cab breathing system, and radiant heat curtains in-cab, covering front and side windows.

“The modular stowage system and integrated telecommunications make them highly adaptable for local brigade needs.”