Restoring Order: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien with 40 Criminal Convictions

Worst of the worst arrests also include drug traffickers and child sexual predator

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested criminal illegal aliens with egregious criminal histories from child sexual abuse to organized drug trafficking and conspiracy to defraud the United States. These arrests are part of ICE’s ongoing effort to identify and remove the worst of the worst threatening our public safety and exploiting America’s immigration system.

Among the most egregious arrests was Murad Sanih Awad, an illegal alien from Jordan, taken into custody by ICE Atlanta. Awad has a staggering 40 prior criminal convictions, including sexual battery in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Gilmer County. Despite his long history of criminal behavior, Awad remained in our country, underscoring the urgent need for renewed enforcement efforts prioritizing the safety of American communities.

“Awad is yet another egregious example of what happens when open border policies are paired with spineless leadership,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Awad was allowed to terrorize American communities and accumulate 40 criminal convictions, including sexual battery, without consequence. The Biden era of negligence is over. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order and ensuring dangerous criminal aliens are removed before they can harm more innocent Americans.”

Other arrests include:

Niceforo Ruiz-Najera, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of facilitation of aggravated sexual battery of a 4-year-old child in Shelbyville, TN.

Ismael Galvan-Perez, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of drug trafficking in Salt Lake City, UT.

Abdul Waris Akinsanya, an illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted of forgery, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and fleeing in a vehicle in Oklahoma City, OK.

Victor Manuel Villalobos-Romero, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of Florida.

###