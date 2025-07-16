Santos Tour Down Under 2026 back with a bang

South Australia will be the epicentre of international cycling once again when the Santos Tour Down Under returns with a 10-day festival from January 16-25, 2026.

The 10-day Santos Festival of Cycling will begin with a teams presentation in Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga on Friday January 16, followed by the women’s race from January 17-19 covering more kilometres than ever, and a revamped men’s race from January 20-25.

For the first time in TDU history, all 15 women’s WorldTeams are set to be on the start line in Adelaide for the women’s race from January 17-19.

The CBD will roar to life on Tuesday, January 20 when the men’s race begins with an inner-city prologue.

Last held as part of the TDU in 2023, the race against the clock is returning for next year’s event, complete with the time trial-style start ramp and hot seat for the leader.

The 3.6km prologue will begin just outside the City of Adelaide Tour Village in Victoria Square, taking riders east on Wakefield Street, south on East Terrace and entering Victoria Park via Halifax Street where they will do one lap and finish in front of the heritage grandstand.

It means the race for the Santos Ochre Leader’s Jersey will be on in earnest from the opening day before the sprinter and climber-friendly stages showcase the state’s internationally renowned natural beauty through the hills and along the coast.

Further race programming will be confirmed in coming weeks but popular participation rides including the Adelaide Epic, RADL GRVL, Health Partners Family Ride and the Carpark Climb will return, along with the City of Adelaide Tour Village and Bike Expo.

Features of the 2026 women’s race include:

The first time all 15 WorldTeams are set to be on the start line, racing the longest ever women’s TDU at 395km.

A 137km opening stage starting and finishing in Willunga and taking in Port Willunga, McLaren Vale and Aldinga.

For the first time in history, the peloton will race up the Corkscrew climb twice on a thrilling last day on Hyundai Stage 3.

Fan-friendly locations Norwood and Magill on the city fringe and picturesque Willunga to host stage starts for the first time.

Features of the 2026 men’s race include:

A 3.6km twilight prologue taking riders from the heart of the CBD to Victoria Park.

Idyllic seaside suburb Henley Beach hosting a stage start and the Mount Barker Council town of Nairne hosting a stage finish – both for the first time.

Two ascensions of the fan-friendly Corkscrew on Health Partners Stage 2.

Riders tackling the iconic Willunga Hill climb three times on the queen stage and penultimate day.

A thrilling finale in Stirling with the last stage to test the peloton over eight laps of an undulating 21km circuit.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We are delighted to share with everyone the race routes for next year’s Santos Tour Down Under which we know is a catalyst for interstate and overseas cycling fans to plan and book their annual January holidays to South Australia.

Earlier this year we celebrated the event’s 25th birthday which saw approximately 807,900 people attending the event, helping generate $62.5 million for the state’s economy. Now we want to take that momentum into next year where once again the eyes of the world will be on South Australia for 10 days when we host the biggest bike race in the southern hemisphere.

Already the first race in the world to offer equal prize money for women and men, January is also shaping up to be the first time in our race’s history we’ve had all women’s and men’s WorldTour teams on the start line.

Our race directors have designed a fresh and interesting course that showcases our city as well as the stunning natural beauty of our regions such as the Adelaide Hills, Barossa and Fleurieu Peninsula, and the communities and towns that make the event so special.

Attributable to Stuart O’Grady, Race Director Santos Tour Down Under

Next year’s race routes look like the most exciting we’ve ever had, based on a number of changes we believe will make for more entertaining racing.

Feedback from men’s teams was they wanted a more attacking race, so we have brought the prologue back which creates an opportunity for riders targeting the ochre jersey to take time from the very first day.

And I’m sure the atmosphere from the city to Victoria Park will rival any time trial anywhere in the world.

We’ve also added some new challenges like two climbs up Corkscrew Road that will be a real GC shaker, and the final day has moved from a sprint-friendly stage in the city to a really hard circuit around Stirling where anything could happen.

The peloton will do eight laps of a 21km circuit with plenty of short, punchy climbs which means the race for the ochre jersey could go down to the very last kilometre.

Attributable to Carlee Taylor, Assistant Race Director Santos Tour Down Under

The level of women’s racing at the TDU continues to improve every year, and like the men, the feedback from riders and teams has been they want longer and harder stages.

So from day one of the season, we start with our longest ever women’s stage with 137km in Willunga which will be a great spectacle.

Health Partners Stage 2 is our first ever start in Magill followed by an uphill finish in Paracombe which is sure to create some fireworks and suit the all-rounders.

But the most exciting addition to the race is Hyundai Stage 3 which starts in Norwood for the first time and includes two climbs up Corkscrew Road, the second ascent coming 5km before the finish in Campbelltown so we expect that to be very popular among spectators and the riders.

Attributable to Angela Evans, Mayor City of Charles Sturt

Our city is known for its beautiful coastline and our support of sport and recreation for all. We can’t wait to share this world-class event with our community.

The Santos Tour Down Under is the biggest cycling race in the southern hemisphere and this is an opportunity to showcase our wonderful City on a national and international stage.

SANTOS TOUR DOWN UNDER WOMEN’S RACE:

Ziptrak Stage 1: Willunga to Willunga (137.4km), Saturday, January 17

Health Partners Stage 2: Magill to Paracombe (130.7km), Sunday, January 18

Hyundai Stage 3: Norwood to Campbelltown (126.5km), Monday, January 19

SANTOS TOUR DOWN UNDER MEN’S RACE:

PROLOGUE: Adelaide (3.6km), Tuesday, January 20

Stage 1: Tanunda to Tanunda (120.6km), Wednesday, January 21

Health Partners Stage 2: Norwood to Uraidla (148.1km), Thursday, January 22

Ziptrak Stage 3: Henley Beach to Nairne (140.8km), Friday, January 23

THINK! Road Safety Stage 4: Brighton to Willunga Hill (176km), Saturday, January 24

efex Stage 5: Stirling to Stirling (169.8km), Sunday, January 25