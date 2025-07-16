Fisheries vessel to inspect harmful algal bloom

Release date: 15/07/25

South Australia’s flagship fisheries patrol vessel Southern Ranger will be operating in the Gulf of St Vincent tomorrow to conduct underwater observations of the harmful algal bloom to understand the effect on the ecosystem.

A variety of locations will be visually surveyed with remote operated vehicles and this information will help authorities to better understand the rate of potential recovery once the bloom dissipates.

Marine sanctuaries, where an extensive data set already exists, will be surveyed to provide a comparison with the observations from the trip.

State Government agencies are also taking weekly water samples at 17 sites across West Lakes, the Port River, the Patawalonga River and the end of four jetties at Largs Bay, Grange, Glenelg and Port Noarlunga.

In addition to the taskforce, State Government has established a reference group to help industries and stakeholders respond to and recover from the algal bloom affecting South Australia’s environment and coastline.

The group will comprise representatives from Seafood Industry South Australia, RecFish SA, Conservation Council, Tourism Industry Council and First Nations groups.

The Harmful Algal Bloom Reference Group will:

Represent sectors to identify key issues for government to consider in managing and recovering from the algal bloom.

Identify opportunities to further engage with and provide more information to industry sectors, stakeholders and the community.

Provide ideas for government consideration to support an expanded scientific monitoring program.

The group will report to the Harmful Algal Bloom Taskforce which is meeting today in Adelaide to discuss the latest updates on the algal bloom.

Experts believe there are three potential plausible contributing factors causing the bloom, which started in March:

A marine heatwave that started in September 2024 – with sea temperatures about 2.5°C warmer than usual – combined with calm conditions, light winds and small swells.

The 2022-23 River Murray flood washing extra nutrients into the sea.

An unprecedented cold-water upwelling in summer 2023-24 that has brought nutrient-rich water to the surface.

The algal bloom has caused discoloured water and foam along parts of the state’s coasts and has affected various marine wildlife, including fish, sharks, rays, and a wide range of invertebrates.

Karenia mikimotoi does not cause long-term harmful effects in humans but exposure to discoloured or foamy water can cause short-term skin or eye irritation and respiratory symptoms, including coughing or shortness of breath.

If you are outdoors and experience irritation, go indoors, close windows and rinse exposed skin. If symptoms are more severe or do not resolve, seek medical advice from a GP and call 000 if it is a medical emergency.

People and dogs should avoid swimming or surfing in discoloured water, foam or where marine life is dead or in poor health.

Do not eat dead fish and cockles because of decomposition and spoilage. Fish caught live are safe to eat. Report fish deaths to FISHWATCH on 1800 065 522.

Dog owners should keep their pets under effective control to prevent them eating dead or dying fish, which may cause similar symptoms to those in humans.

No reports of dogs becoming sick from the algal bloom have been received but owners concerned about their pet’s health should take them to a veterinary clinic.

For public health advice, visit: Water quality alerts | SA Health. For regular algal bloom updates, visit Department for Environment and Water - SA harmful algal bloom update

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The State Government recognises the widespread effects of the algal bloom on our environment, coastline, businesses and industries, and we have established this reference group to work with those people who are on the frontline.

The algal bloom is a dynamic situation and its effects are unpredictable but, by bringing together industry representatives and science specialists, we can continue looking at research and investment options.

We have already provided immediate fee relief to the industries affected by the algal bloom and will continue to support them through this difficult time.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We will continue working with industry to ensure we’re providing appropriate support in response to issues caused by the algal bloom.

Our department is undertaking surveys in a variety of locations in the water so we can better understand what to expect next and how that might affect the community and industry.

Working together with locals, business and producers is an important part of creating a well-prepared response and recovery to the effects of the bloom.