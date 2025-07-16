Support for South Australia\'s inland river communities

Release date: 16/07/25

The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments have committed to cost-share further targeted disaster assistance, including the construction of a temporary barge to support communities in South Australia’s north-east impacted by severe inland river flooding.

Following sustained and intense rainfall across Queensland, major flooding has occurred throughout the Thomson, Barcoo, and Cooper Creek catchments, with floodwaters now affecting remote regions of South Australia. The Cooper Creek peaked at Innamincka in early April, reaching one of the highest levels on record - surpassing the 1974 flood event.

The Birdsville Track is a critical transport route in the state’s outback for the movement of livestock and essential goods. Under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), the Australian and South Australian Governments will cost share the construction and deployment of a barge while the Cooper Creek Crossing is inundated.

The barge will have modular pontoons to accommodate vehicles and enable transportation of livestock. It will also enable the transport of community supplies, maintain connectivity and maximise tourism opportunities for the region while flooded roads can be assessed and repaired.

Significant damage has also been reported to critical infrastructure, presenting exceptional challenges for both industry and community. A support package comprising measures that recognise the extreme remoteness of the impacted area will be implemented.

To support recovery efforts, the Australian and South Australian Governments have activated the following additional assistance under the DRFA:

Primary Producer Recovery Grants of up to $75,000 to eligible primary producers who have suffered direct damage from the flood event. This assistance will help cover the costs of clean-up, repairs, and rebuilding efforts for affected farming operations.

A $680,000 Community Recovery Fund to support locally-led recovery initiatives, including assistance for restoration and repair of community facilities, funding for a range of community activities and initiatives for affected small businesses.

These measures are part of a coordinated response to ensure affected communities receive the support they need to recover and rebuild.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Kristy McBain:

“With work ongoing by South Australian producers and local authorities to recover from this widespread flooding event, I’d like to assure them that they’ve got the support of both levels of government.

“This targeted support will help boost their efforts on the ground and build on the momentum they’ve built to ensure their full recovery.

“This commitment will also assist local councils to restore important community spaces, and provide assurances for primary producers who have been impacted by these events.

“The scale of this flood event is historic, and our focus is on helping local people, communities and producers stay connected, supported, and safe.”

Attributable to South Australian Acting Premier, Susan Close:

“Ensuring the wellbeing of our regional communities and the resilience of our primary

industries is a top priority for our Government.

“Restoring community facilities and infrastructure is more than just fixing roads - it’s about restoring a sense of normalcy, community pride, and a safe space for connection and recovery in one of Australia’s most remote regions.

“This relief package will also be welcome news to those businesses along the Birdsville Track who rely on the route for their livelihood.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven:

“Whether it be floods or drought – SA producers can know the State Government will support them through it.

“This carefully crafted package of supports ensures producers in the far north of our state will be able to get their livestock to market, protecting a major export industry and hundreds of jobs across our regions.

"Without a barge across the flooded Cooper Creek Crossing, South Australian cattle would be stranded, and jobs as well as meat supply would be at risk.

"I want to thank the Federal Government for working in close partnership with us to deliver this much needed assistance."

Attributable to South Australian Member for Stuart, Geoff Brock:

“This news is very welcome by not only the Primary Producers in the area but also very importantly for those living in the region and also the ever-increasing economic benefit from the increased tourism opportunities.

“This is the result of tremendous lobbying and also great community input directly to the Governments and proves what can be achieved by everyone working collectively and passionately together

“The new Barge allows for greater future opportunities for any waters coming from the areas north of the Coppers Creek Crossing.”

Attributable to Livestock SA Chair, Gillian Fennell

“Livestock SA thanks the Federal and State Governments for delivering a solution to the issue of being able to cross the Cooper Creek during times of floods for our members and the broader community of the far north of SA.

“We have worked constructively with numerous Ministers and government departments over the past months to help them understand the impact of this event and the importance of reliable road access in the north-east of the state for the pastoral community and the broader industry.”