Reminder: ADOT seeks public input on Sonoran Corridor in Pima County

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is seeking comment through Friday, July 18, on an engineering and environmental study of the Sonoran Corridor, a proposed freeway in the Tucson region that would connect Interstates 19 and 10, south of Tucson International Airport.

Study outreach materials, such as the presentation from a public meeting, display boards, and a fact sheet, can be viewed on the study website: azdot.gov/SonoranCorridor.

The study will evaluate potential build alternatives for the Sonoran Corridor alignment, interchange locations and other features, as well as a no-build – or do nothing – alternative. The study will ultimately identify a selected alternative based on public, agency and tribal government input and technical analyses.

During the current study phase, ADOT is seeking public input on the project’s preliminary purpose and need, preliminary range of alternatives for the freeway alignment and other considerations to be evaluated in the study.

The public can provide comments on the Sonoran Corridor in the following ways:

The corridor, also known as State Route 410, is under study to: improve vehicle mobility and the transportation system, improve access to existing and future activity centers, reduce persistent traffic backups and road congestion, address existing and future high-growth areas, improve and shorten east-west freight movement to and from Mexico and southern Arizona, add a faster connection to Tucson International Airport and shorten east-west freight movement between southern Arizona and Mexico.

Ultimately the study will: