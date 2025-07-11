Renewal SA leadership change

Release date: 11/07/25

The government will shortly commence a recruitment process to identify the next Chief Executive of Renewal SA to continue to deliver housing and related projects for South Australia.

Chris has led and shaped the growth of Renewal SA into a nation-leading, impactful, commercially minded State property group and he has been instrumental in the urban renewal of Adelaide and the delivery of more homes for South Australians.

Chris will remain in the role at Renewal SA until mid-September to ensure an orderly transition and Renewal SA will continue to be overseen by the Minister for Housing and Urban Development with the Board of Management currently Chaired by Mr Stephen Hains AM.

The State Government thanks him for his service and achievements and we wish him the best for the future.

The important work of Renewal SA, through the Department for Housing and Urban Development, will continue uninterrupted throughout this period as the Government continues the investment into and implementation of the Premier’s Housing Roadmap.