National foundation recognizes West Virginia for “Leading the Way on Election Integrity"

Charleston, W.Va. – The national Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) is a non-government think tank that focuses on reforms in public policy that address the needs of Americans across the country. The FGA employs more than 45 research and outreach experts that partner with more than 450 policymakers throughout the nation.

One of the FGA’s public policy initiatives is election integrity and the measures being taken by state lawmakers to ensure that elections are safe and secure. With that emphasis, the FGA has recognized West Virginia and Secretary of State Kris Warner for legislative initiatives passed earlier this year.

“Newly elected West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner has only been in office for less than six months, but under his leadership, the Mountain State has already enacted a series of election reforms that could become a model for the rest of the Union," the FGA said in their recent update.

“This rapid period of accomplishment was possible because Sec. Warner prepared a long to-do list before even taking office. After winning the election in a landslide in November, he crafted a comprehensive election integrity agenda to ensure that West Virginia’s elections are secure and trusted. Sec. Warner partnered with state legislators to move this comprehensive agenda through the legislature to the governor’s desk,” the report said.

The FGA also recognized individual members of the WV Legislature for their leadership in getting legislation passed through both the WV State Senate and the WV House of Delegates and then signed into law by the governor.

