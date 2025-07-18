Tom Jackobs Urges Entrepreneurs to Burn Their Old Sales Scripts This Fourth of July

Tom Jackobs / CEO

Los Angeles-based sales coach says freedom comes from connecting—not closing

Clients buy from people they trust, not people who talk at them.” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While others are setting off fireworks, Tom Jackobs is lighting a match to old-school sales scripts that feel robotic and manipulative.“This Fourth of July, forget memorized lines,” says Tom. “Your business needs a message that comes from the heart—not a script that came from someone else's mouth.”Jackobs teaches private-pay clinics and wellness professionals how to grow revenue with emotional intelligence and authentic connection through his Selling With H.E.A.R.T. method.“If your sales conversation sounds like a telemarketer, it’s time for a rewrite,” he says. “Clients buy from people they trust, not people who talk at them.”This July, Tom Jackobs is offering free training on how to sell naturally—no pyrotechnics required.###About Tom Jackobs: Tom is an international speaker and fractional sales leader based in Los Angeles. He helps purpose-driven professionals grow through ethical, trust-based selling. Learn more about Tom Jackobs at https://tomjackobs.com/ Media Contact:Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

