Weiner on US Main St Radio & Grt Brit Nws; Top Op-Eds Wash Post, Charlotte Observer, MSN, Dallas News, Seattle Times

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Weiner, former White House spokesman and founder of Weiner Public News, appeared in several high-profile radio and TV segments in June, including two interviews on GB News with host Ben Leo. Additionally, Weiner’s letter to the editor on strengthening Social Security was featured as the lead item on the Washington Post editorial page on June 27. Under Weiner’s mentorship, summer interns have successfully authored and published op-eds in major national outlets, including MSN CT Insider, New Haven Register, Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times, The Register Citizen, The Darien Times, and International Policy Digest. Their pieces have tackled a wide range of topics like Russell Vought and Project 2025, the controversy over the Qatari jet, lifting sanctions on Syria, Governor Gavin Newsom’s immigration remarks, and the prospects of electing a woman president.Recent Op-EdsOn July 2, 2025, Robert Weiner and Coby Rinke published a piece in The Charlotte Observer, “Before Thom Tillis exits, he needs to defend one of his legislative triumphs.” It was subsequently reprinted in OpEd News on July 4, 2025, and ranked H2 (number two op-ed in the nation). In the article, Rinke and Weiner commend Senator Thom Tillis for his past bipartisan leadership on the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which funded school mental health services to prevent gun violence. They urge Tillis to speak out against the Trump administration’s recent decision to revoke over $1 billion in related grants, cuts that threaten critical mental health programs in North Carolina schools under the pretext of opposing DEI initiatives. See for the Charlotte Observer: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/opinion/article309788225.html On June 27, 2025, Robert Weiner and Katherine White published “Opinion: Did Trumbull Shape Russell Vought’s Vision for Project 2025?” in the New Haven Register. The piece explores the local roots and political ideology of Russell Vought—chief architect of the controversial Project 2025—and how his time in Trumbull, Connecticut, may have influenced the plan’s sweeping goals to reshape federal governance. The article was reprinted in OpEdNews, MSN CT Insider, The Register Citizen, The Darien Times, and numerous other Hearst Connecticut newspapers, reflecting its broad regional resonance. See for New Haven Register: https://www.nhregister.com/opinion/article/trumbull-vought-trump-project-2025-20394702.php That same day, Robert Weiner’s solo op-ed “Here’s How to Bolster Social Security” was featured as the lead contributed item on the editorial page of The Washington Post. In the piece, Weiner says insolvency or bankruptcy is a myth with Social Security's 2.7 trillion surplus protected by the 1983 Pepper-Reagan-O'Neill deal. Bob calls on Congress to shore up the long-term solvency of Social Security, especially by lifting the payroll tax cap, closing loopholes, and improving administrative transparency. See for Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2025/06/26/social-security-elderly-retirees/ On June 26, 2025, Weiner and Charles Rutledge published “On This One, Trump is Right: Time to Lift Sanctions on Syria, but Cautiously” in International Policy Digest, and subsequently reprinted in OpEdNews. The authors argue that sanctions on Syria—while originally imposed with human rights concerns—are now blocking humanitarian aid and should be revised to reduce civilian suffering. See for International Policy Digest:On June 24, 2025, columnist Herb Weiss published “With the Latest SSA Trustee Report Released, Congress Must Act Now to Fix Social Security” in the Kent County Daily Times (RI), quoting Robert Weiner’s analysis on legislative urgency. See for Kent County Daily Times: https://www.pressreader.com/usa/kent-county-daily-times/20250624/281569476709128?srsltid=AfmBOors8bIO5xxfbyNiYHxc9ihC7MONxFgtAUY9ozR4lrnbED3u7DhI On June 19, 2025, Robert Weiner and Bayley Sandler published “Gavin Newsom’s Speech: A Great Political Marker of Our Time” in OpEd News, analyzing the California governor’s powerful remarks on immigration and their potential impact on national Democratic messaging ahead of the 2026 elections. See for OpEdNews: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Gavin-Newsom-s-Speech-A-G-Donald-Trump_Gavin-Newsom_Political-Rhetoric_Protest-250618-124.html On June 18, 2025, Weiner and Katherine White co-authored “Despite Hillary, Kamala & Haley’s Near Misses, and Both Parties’ Current Reluctance, a Woman Could Still Win the Presidency” in OpEd News. The piece reflects on recent history and public sentiment, arguing that America is more ready than it seems for a woman president, if political parties are bold enough to support one. See for OpEdNews: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=3&f=Despite-Hillary-Kamala--2024-Presidential-Election_Ambassador-Nikki-Haley_Biden-Harris_Gov-Nikki-Haley-250618-918.html On June 17, 2025, Weiner and Coby Rinke published “A Major Tool Against Homelessness Is at Risk” in the Dallas Morning News. The article defends Housing First initiatives, warning that recent legislative proposals threaten to undercut one of the nation’s most effective homelessness interventions. The piece was reprinted in OpEd News. See for Dallas Morning News: https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/commentary/2025/06/16/a-major-tool-against-homelessness-is-at-risk/ On June 12, 2025, Weiner and Rinke also published “Qatari Jet Can’t Be Air Force One, and Boeing Should Say So” in the Seattle Times. The article raises ethical and logistical concerns over reports that a Qatari-linked aircraft is under consideration to replace Air Force One. The story was reprinted in OpEd News. See for Seattle Times: https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/the-qatari-jet-cant-be-air-force-one-and-boeing-should-say-so For our May press release, visit: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/820230335/updated-links-weiner-team-on-london-times-radio-us-main-street-radio-op-eds-on-marijuana-college-cost-trump-fatigue For a complete list of Weiner Public News op-eds, visit:Recent Radio-TV AppearancesOn July 4, 2025, Robert Weiner was interviewed on the “Silk or Joe” Show on the Main Street Radio Network (160 stations) by Joseph Patterson. The two discussed Weiner’s recent articles published in the Washington Post about Social Security. Listen to the full interview here: https://weinerpublic.com/20250704.mp3 On June 22, 2025, Weiner interviewed live on GB News Great Britain TV-Radio, by Ben Leo, producer Mel Thorpe, discussing national issues including Trump's attack on Iran's uranium-enrichment facilities and Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill." Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250622.mp4 On June 16, 2025, Weiner was also interviewed on GB News (Great Britain TV-Radio) by host Ben Leo. The segment, produced by Mel Thorpe, discussed major national issues, including recent developments in the political assassination in Minnesota, the G7 summit, and more. Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250616clip.mp4 For a complete list of all Radio-TV appearances by Robert Weiner, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php About Weiner Public NewsRobert Weiner is the former White House spokesman for the Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as senior staff to Cong. Claude Pepper, Charles Rangel John Conyers, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar General Barry McCaffrey. He received the National Press Club President’s Award for launching a program that has co-authored over 1,000 op-eds.

