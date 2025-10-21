Weiner & Team Top Op-Eds on Protecting 2026 Elections, Beijing Rising, and Media Domination; Live GBNews Interviews

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Weiner, former White House spokesman and senior staff member to Congressman Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Senator Ted Kennedy, and General Barry McCaffrey recently published three high-impact op-eds in International, and had a number of international broadcast appearances. His team’s pieces in OpEd News ranked among the top-ranked national opinion columns, while his GB News (now Britain's number one ratings) TV-Radio interviews reached large audiences with analysis on U.S. and global issues.For all op-eds: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024 For all radio-TV appearances: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php Recent Op-EdsOn October 13, 2025, Robert Weiner and Katherine White published a piece titled: “What Is the Plan to Prevent the National Guard, ICE, and Others from 2026 Voting Intimidation?” in OpEd News as H2 (#2 national op-ed) and adapted from Weiner’s question for an Ali Velshi-Stephanie Ruhle podcast taping in New York City at an "MSNBC Live" event which Weiner attended. The authors ask what steps pro-democracy forces are taking to prevent potential 2026 voter intimidation, including interference by the National Guard and ICE, and emphasize the need for federal and state safeguards to protect the integrity of the elections and the rights and ballots of voters. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=1&f=What-is-the-plan-to-preven-Anti-trump_Donald-Trump-Versus-The-Constitution_Election-Voting-Issues_Impeach-Trump-251013-797.html On October 10, 2025, Weiner and Ingrid Lang published “What Has Trump Accomplished with His Media Dominance? Will It End?” in OpEdNews. The authors examine how former President Trump’s continuing media saturation may be distorting free speech, raising the question of what his dominance represents to democratic discourse and journalistic independence. See: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=What-has-Trump-accomplishe-Media_Media-Attacks_Media-Bias_Media-News-251010-579.html On October 6, 2025, Weiner and White published “Unmoored: Neo-Isolationism and Beijing’s Rising Tide” in International Policy Digest, this piece explores how the United States faces an urgent choice between reaffirming global alliances or ceding influence to Beijing’s expanding reach in Asia. It was subsequently republished in OpEdNews and ranked H2 (#2 oped in the country that day). See for International Policy Digest: https://intpolicydigest.org/unmoored-trump-s-neo-isolationism-and-beijing-s-rising-tide/ Recent TV-Radio AppearancesOn October 19, 2025, Robert Weiner appeared on GB News TV “The Late Show Live” for two hours in their DC studio with host Ben Leo for an in-person discussion of the weekend’s No Kings protests around the US, the recent ceasefire deal with Hamas, and the Oxford Union President Elect’s vote of no confidence. Archive pending (will update on www.weinerpublic.com/radio ).On October 5, 2025, Weiner was on GB News “The Late Show Live” interviewed in person with host Ben Leo on the ongoing Hamas ceasefire negotiations, analyzing U.S. diplomatic strategies and the challenges of stabilizing the region. Watch here (Bob starts at 13:42): https://www.youtube.com/live/7GzkXeXCesE On September 28, 2025, Weiner was once again on GB News “The Late Show Live”for two hours with host Ben Leo to discuss violence in America, addressing the roots of gun crime, the role of political rhetoric, and solutions for reducing national polarization. Watch here (Bob starts at 1:14:15): https://www.youtube.com/live/B_Lbu6ZMuBk On September 20, 2025, Weiner joined host Alex Armstrong and editor James Liney on GBNews live for two hours in London in-studio for analysis on U.S. national politics and key policy debates, including the economic outlook and the future of bipartisan governance. Watch here: https://archive.org/details/GBN_20250920_220000_New On September 10, 2025, Weiner appeared live on GBNews with Alex Armstrong for a conversation on current U.S. political developments and global reactions to the 2024 election’s aftermath. Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250910.mp4 About Weiner Public NewsRobert Weiner is a former Clinton and Bush White House spokesman and has served as senior staff to Cong. Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Charles Rangel, John Conyers, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar / General Barry McCaffrey. He received the National Press Club President’s Award for launching and directing a program that has co-authored over 1,000 op-eds by Bob and emerging top young journalists.For more information, and for all opeds and radio-TV listings and links, visit www.weinerpublic.com or contact Robert Weiner at 301-283-0821 / 202-306-1200 (cell and text) or email weinerpublic@comcast.net

