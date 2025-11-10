Weiner Team Top Op-Eds: Two-vote Shutdown Solution, Pepper Model for Ukraine, Dictator Diplomacy, Senate Housing Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Weiner Interviews on GBN TV-Radio (Britain #1) & London Times RadioRobert Weiner, former White House spokesman and senior staff member to Congressman Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Senator Ted Kennedy, and General Barry McCaffrey recently published with his team three high-impact op-eds on following Claude Pepper’s Lend-Lease model as an end to the Russian-Ukraine War, Trump’s dictator-diplomacy in Gaza threatening fee world relations, a two-vote bipartisan solution to the government shutdown, and the excellent and groundbreaking new Senate housing bill that came out of committee with a unanimous 24-0 vote. His team’s pieces in OpEd News ranked H2 (#2 lead oped in the nation) among the top-ranked national opinion columns, while his GB News (now Britain's number one ratings) TV-Radio interviews as well as on London Times Radio reached large audiences with analysis on U.S. and global issues.For all op-eds: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024 For all radio-TV appearances: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php Recent Op-EdsOn November 2, 2025, Weiner, Ingrid Lang, and Hallvard Misje published “Consecutive Votes: Off-Ramp for Dems, GOP, and Trump to End Shutdown” in the PuLSE Institute. It was subsequently reprinted November 3 in OpEd News and ranked H2 (#2 oped in the country that day). The piece proposes a bipartisan “two separate consecutive votes” strategy to end a federal government shutdown, urging cooperation among both parties and the White House to restore stability. See for PuLSE Institute: https://thepulseinstitute.org/2025/10/22/ex-white-house-spokesman-the-bankole-thompson-doctrine-for-ceos-underscores-new-senate-housing-bill/ See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Two-Separate-Consecutive-V-Congress_Congress-House-Legislation_Congress-Senate-Legislation_Democrat-Party-251103-747.html Note that subsequently Senate Democrats proposed a one-year ACA tax subsidies support vote concurrent with the shutdown ending (not as long a support as our proposal which would stop the pressure through the 2028 election while the wealthy tax breaks remain permanent) but along the same lines. Unfortunately even that proposal was rejected so the Senate Democratic leadership statement that "Republicans own the health care crisis" is accurate.On November 7, 2026, Robert Weiner and Hallvard Misje published “Trump Could Use Senator Clause Pepper’s Lend-Lease Model for Ukraine.” The authors argued that Trump could follow the example of Claude Pepper’s leadership on the Lend-Lease Act during World War II to end the war. The Lend-Lease Act enabled the U.S. to provide weapons to its allies and, in doing so secured its own safety by reinforcing Europe’s defenses. Today, Ukraine and Europe once again face a shortage of arms, even as they work to rebuild their stockpiles. The United States should draw lessons from history and help Europe make the final push.See for Palm Beach Post: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20251106a.pdf or https://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-palm-beach-post/20251106/281689736067131?srsltid=AfmBOoqD4b5364qEM4G6oHUp-g4rbPiXYUjJ52YHdWKml6v44EQLQTG1 On November 4, 2026, Weiner and Ingrid Lang published “Trump’s Dictator-Autocracy Diplomacy: Is the Cost of His Middle East a New World Order for U.S. with no Free World?” The article explores whether the Middle East “deal” signals a dangerous realignment of U.S. foreign policy—one that strengthens autocrats at the expense of democratic alliances. See for OpEdNews: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=2&f=Trump-s-Dictator-Autocracy-Diplomacy_Foreign-Diplomacy_Gaza-Invasion_Gaza-War-251104-820.html On October 22, 2025, Weiner and Misje published “Thompson Doctrine for Corporate CEO's community responsibility: The New Senate Housing Bill Should be Applied” in the PuLSE Institute. The authors argue that the new Senate Housing Bill embodies what they call the “Thompson Doctrine”: a moral obligation for CEOs to reinvest in communities and help bridge the housing affordability gap. See for PuLSE Institute: https://thepulseinstitute.org/2025/10/22/ex-white-house-spokesman-the-bankole-thompson-doctrine-for-ceos-underscores-new-senate-housing-bill/ Other recently published op-eds include:Weiner and Katherine White’s piece published in OpEd News on October 13, titled: “What Is the Plan to Prevent the National Guard, ICE, and Others from 2026 Voting Intimidation?” It was adapted from Weiner’s question for an Ali Velshi-Stephanie Ruhle podcast taping in New York City at an "MSNBC Live," an event which Weiner attended. The authors ask what steps pro-democracy forces are taking to prevent potential 2026 voter intimidation, including interference by the National Guard and ICE, and emphasize the need for federal and state safeguards to protect the integrity of the elections and the rights and ballots of voters. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=1&f=What-is-the-plan-to-preven-Anti-trump_Donald-Trump-Versus-The-Constitution_Election-Voting-Issues_Impeach-Trump-251013-797.html On October 6, 2025, Weiner and White also published “Unmoored: Neo-Isolationism and Beijing’s Rising Tide” in International Policy Digest. The article explores how the United States faces an urgent choice between reaffirming global alliances or ceding influence to Beijing’s expanding reach in Asia. It was subsequently republished in OpEdNews and ranked H2 (#2 oped in the country that day). See for International Policy Digest: https://intpolicydigest.org/unmoored-trump-s-neo-isolationism-and-beijing-s-rising-tide/ Recent TV-Radio AppearancesOn November 6, Weiner was live on London TimesRadio, host Henry Bonsu, producer Angus Mitchell, concerning U.S. Election results; see www.weinerpublic.com/radio for radio-TV archives as available.On November 2, Bob was live for two hours on GBN News, host Bev Turner, (Great Britain top ratings) as panelist and analyst forecasting (turns our accurately!) the upcoming off-off-year elections. (available archives www.weinerpublic.com/radio Producers Caitlin Shtein and Evan DakleOn October 26, 2025, Robert Weiner appeared live in studio from Washington, D.C. on GB News’ (Great Britain News) “The Late Show Live” with host Ben Leo and editors Caitlin Shtein and Evan Dale. Weiner discussed current U.S. political developments on issues like tariffs, Trump, voting rights, and the economy on the United Kingdom’s top-rated news network. Watch here (Bob starts at 11:42 and appears many times before the end): https://www.weinerpublic.com/20251026.mp4 On October 19, 2025, Robert Weiner appeared once again on GB News TV “The Late Show Live” for two hours in the DC studio with host Ben Leo for an in-person discussion of the weekend’s No Kings protests around the US, the recent ceasefire deal with Hamas, and the Oxford Union President Elect’s vote of no confidence. Watch here (Bob starts at 21:23): https://www.weinerpublic.com/20251019.mp4 For more information visit www.weinerpublic.com

