Updated Links: Weiner Team on London Times Radio, US Main Street Radio; Op-Eds on Marijuana, College Cost, Trump Fatigue

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weiner Appears on London Times Radio, Silk and Joe; Spring Interns Publish Successful Op-Eds on Marijuana Warnings, College Costs, Trump Fatigue, Drug Policy, and MoreRobert Weiner, former White House spokesman and founder of Weiner Public News, appeared in multiple high-profile radio and television segments this May, including London Times Radio-TV on May 28 and May 1, and on the “Silk or Joe” show with Joseph Patterson on May 17. Alongside these appearances, the Weiner Public News spring interns—under Weiner’s mentorship—have authored nationally published op-eds that have helped shape the public conversation on various pressing policy issues in major national outlets like the Chicago Tribune and USA Today.Recent Radio-TV AppearancesOn May 28, 2025, Weiner was interviewed by John Pienaar on London Times Radio-TV for a special Inside America segment covering President Trump’s latest moves. Audio: https://we.tl/GF698ydKoX On May 17, 2025, Weiner appeared on "Silk or Joe," hosted by Joseph Patterson of the Main Street Radio Network (broadcast on 160 stations nationwide). He led two segments: one on Real ID policy, and the other on warning labels for marijuana products.First segment: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250520a.mp3 Second segment: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250520b.mp3 Original audio (select May 17 and scroll to 29:40 and 45:00): https://mainstreetradionetwork.com/podcasts-silk-joe/ On May 1, 2025, Weiner was a featured guest on London Times Radio-TV, where he debated Trump’s first 100 days in office with the former Chief of Staff for Sen. Marco Rubio, moderated by John Pienaar.Watch (start at 1:39:12): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU0TmpJ1fRI Recent Op-EdsOn May 15, 2025, Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan published “Silencing the Voice of America Would Hurt Butler County’s Legacy” in the Dayton Daily News, warning that proposals to defund Voice of America would damage its long-standing impact, especially in key regions like Butler County. The piece was reprinted the next day in OpEd News. See for Dayton Daily News: https://www.daytondailynews.com/ideas-voices/voices-silencing-the-voice-of-america-would-hurt-butler-countys-legacy/ACXU24F4PBHAPHL2SBAY7HCT6Q/ On May 12, 2025, Weiner co-authored “We Need Warning Labels on Marijuana and THC Drug Products” with Kevin Sabet, Ph.D., in Alcohol & Drug Abuse Weekly, advocating for public health warnings on cannabis products, citing growing scientific evidence of risks to youth and mental health. See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250509.pdf On May 8, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan’s “Fixing College Costs Should Be a Cornerstone Issue for Both Parties in Illinois and the Nation” appeared in The Pantagraph in Bloomington, IL. The article was reprinted in OpEd News on May 10, urging Democrats and Republicans alike to prioritize affordability and student debt solutions. See for The Pantagraph: https://pantagraph.com/opinion/columnists/article_325569d5-d6fc-4be1-aa9d-477677d0531f.html On May 7, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan wrote “Democrats and Republicans Both Need to Adjust to Win Over Americans in 2026” in OpEd News, offering strategy recommendations for both parties ahead of the next election cycle. See for OEN: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Democrats-and-Republicans-Democrats_Democrats-DNC_Democrats-In-The-Us-Senate_Democrats-Winning-Back-The-Senate-250507-929.html Earlier this spring, on April 20, 2025, their piece “When Will ‘Trump Fatigue’ Set In—Or Will It?” was republished in OpEd News (where it ranked as the #2 op-ed nationally), following its initial publication in the Chicago Tribune. The op-ed examined whether ongoing political and media saturation around Trump will finally translate into measurable public disengagement.See for Chicago Tribune: https://www.chicagotribune.com/2025/03/11/opinion-donald-trump-fatigue-popularity-decline/ On April 23, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan published “Why Teens and Twenties Need a ‘Third Place’” in OpEd News, calling for expanded public gathering spaces to reduce youth isolation and improve mental health outcomes. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Why-Teens-and-Twenties-Nee-Community_Internet_Loneliness_People-250423-781.html On April 16, 2025, Weiner and Katherine White co-wrote “Budget Cuts Will Hurt Progress on Drug Crisis” in the Charleston Gazette-Mail and OpEd News, warning that proposed federal cuts would threaten gains in fentanyl death reduction and addiction treatment access.See for Charleston Gazette-Mail: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/op_ed_commentaries/weiner-white-budget-cuts-will-hurt-progress-on-drug-crisis-opinion/article_9f80592c-4645-437c-ab7a-441106405293.html On April 14, 2025, Weiner and White’s “Privatizing USPS Will Harm Rural America” appeared in OpEd News, using firsthand accounts like that of Baton Rouge’s Tameka Brown to argue that privatization would devastate postal service access for rural Americans. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=3&f=Stamped-Out-Baton-Rouge-s-Baton-Rouge_Donald-Trump_National-Press-Club_Postal-Service-250414-785.html On April 1, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan published “From FDR to Trump: Both Faced Court Rulings in Fast-Paced Early Presidency” in Knox News, drawing historical parallels between the legal challenges faced by FDR and Trump. The piece was reprinted in USA Today and OpEd News.See for Knox News: https://www.knoxnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/2025/04/01/fdr-trump-faced-court-rulings-in-fast-paced-early-terms-opinion/82671873007/ Finally, on March 29, 2025, Weiner and White’s “No Extra Pardons for Jan. 6 Reoffenders” was published in the Orlando Sentinel, arguing against leniency for those who continue to violate the law after participating in the Capitol insurrection. See for Orlando Sentinel: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2025/03/28/commentary-no-extra-pardons-for-jan-6-reoffenders/ For a complete list of Weiner Public News op-eds, visit: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds About Weiner Public NewsRobert Weiner is a former White House spokesman for the Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as senior staff to leaders including Congressman Claude Pepper, Mayor Ed Koch, Congressmen Charles Rangel and John Conyers, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar General Barry McCaffrey. He received the National Press Club President’s Award for launching a program that has co-authored over 1,000 op-eds with emerging young journalists.For more information, visit www.weinerpublic.com or contact Robert Weiner at 301-283-0821 / 202-306-1200 or weinerpublic@comcast.net.

