Weiner Featured in August and September Radio-TV Interviews with GBNews, Talk TV Drivetime, and Main Street Radio

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent weeks, Robert Weiner has been a frequent voice on international and national broadcast media, offering live studio analysis on U.S. politics, foreign policy, and current affairs. He appeared on GB News (UK), Talk TV Drivetime, and Main Street Radio, where he provided insight on issues ranging from presidential authority and tariffs to Social Security, healthcare, and bipartisan leadership.For all radio-TV appearances: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php For all op-eds, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024 Recent Radio-TV AppearancesOn September 20, 2025, Robert Weiner appeared live on GB News TV-Radio with host Alex Armstrong and editor James Liney, analyzing current U.S. politics. Weiner discussed the dynamics of the 2024 election aftermath, policy challenges facing Congress, and the implications of U.S. leadership on global security. Watch here: https://archive.org/details/GBN_20250920_220000_New On September 7, Weiner returned to GB News with Armstrong and Liney for an in-depth interview on domestic political tensions and the state of bipartisan cooperation in Washington. Weiner emphasized the need for common-ground solutions on healthcare, the economy, and national unity. Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250910.mp4 On August 30, Weiner was nterviewed live on GB News by Alex Armstrong to discuss the court ruling that most of former President Trump’s tariffs exceeded presidential authority. Weiner explained the significance of the decision for U.S. trade policy and its potential ripple effects on global markets. Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250830.mp4 On August 23, Weiner joined GB News with host Ben Leo and producer James Liney, offering commentary on recent developments in U.S. politics. The discussion focused on the direction of both major parties and the challenges of maintaining credibility in an era of deep polarization. Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250823.mp4 On August 5, Weiner appeared on Talk TV Drivetime with Peter Cardwell and producer Jodi McGowan to address renewed questions about the Clintons’ connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Weiner contextualized the issue within broader concerns over accountability, transparency, and media responsibility. Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250805.mp4 For a complete list of all Radio-TV appearances by Robert Weiner, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php About Weiner Public NewsRobert Weiner is the former White House spokesman for the Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as senior staff to Cong. Claude Pepper, Koch, Charles Rangel John Conyers, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar General Barry McCaffrey. He received the National Press Club President’s Award for launching a program that has co-authored over 1,000 op-eds by Bob and emerging young journalists.For more information, visit www.weinerpublic.com or contact Robert Weiner at 301-283-0821 / 202-306-1200 or weinerpublic@comcast.net.Robert Weiner and Ting CuiWeiner Public News301-283-0821 / 202-306-1200weinerpublic@comcast.net

