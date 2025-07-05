Submit Release
Statement on Passing of Fire Chief James Sitek

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of New York State’s bravest, who passed away while responding to a residential fire in the Town of Conklin early this morning. Fire Chief James Sitek of the West Colesville Fire Company was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for 35 years, serving as Chief for the past three, and courageously dedicated his life to protecting his community.

“On behalf of the State of New York, I extend my deepest condolences to Jim’s family, the entire West Colesville Fire Company, and all who knew and served alongside him. Broome County is a safer place because of Jim’s selfless service — and we are eternally grateful for his decades-long commitment to the people of New York State.”

