Statement on Passing of Fire Chief James Sitek
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of New York State’s bravest, who passed away while responding to a residential fire in the Town of Conklin early this morning. Fire Chief James Sitek of the West Colesville Fire Company was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for 35 years, serving as Chief for the past three, and courageously dedicated his life to protecting his community.
“On behalf of the State of New York, I extend my deepest condolences to Jim’s family, the entire West Colesville Fire Company, and all who knew and served alongside him. Broome County is a safer place because of Jim’s selfless service — and we are eternally grateful for his decades-long commitment to the people of New York State.”
