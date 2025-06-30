Alliant Acquires AnalyticsIQ to Deliver the Future of People-Based Marketing Data

Inverness Graham-backed audience company expands its leadership with the addition of cognitive psychology-powered predictive data

It is remarkable to have found an opportunity to integrate an organization whose values so closely align with Alliant’s.” — JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, Alliant’s founder and CEO

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, today announced its acquisition of AnalyticsIQ , an innovator in predictive, people-based marketing data. Recognized for its unique predictive analytics and marketing data, AnalyticsIQ blends cognitive psychology with statistical analysis to enhance behavioral targeting and drive marketing performance. (This news was originally reported here in AdExchanger .)Alliant’s acquisition of AnalyticsIQ strengthens the combined company’s market position and establishes it as a top-tier provider of comprehensive data-driven marketing solutions. The combined business will continue to offer advertisers Alliant’s high-performing audience solutions and trusted data cooperative and AnalyticsIQ’s predictive data products rooted in cognitive psychology.As part of the acquisition, Scarlett Shipp, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AnalyticsIQ, has been appointed the new CEO of the combined business. Shipp brings more than 30 years of experience in analytics, technology, and executive leadership to her new role. Since joining AnalyticsIQ in 2019, she has led the company through transformative growth, serving as Chief Product Officer, Chief Operating Officer, President, and most recently CEO. She is widely respected for her strategic vision, people-first leadership style, and deep expertise at the intersection of data, privacy, and marketing intelligence.JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, Alliant’s founder and CEO, has announced her retirement from day-to-day operations and will assume an active Board seat to guide the transition and continue providing strategic leadership at the Board level.“It is remarkable to have found an opportunity to integrate an organization whose values so closely align with Alliant’s,” said Monfradi Dunn. “From day one, privacy, transparency and people have been paramount, and the AnalyticsIQ team matches Alliant’s passion for these values.”The acquisition expands Alliant’s differentiated data offering and distribution, providing U.S. based advertisers deeper behavioral understanding, richer audience signals, and predictive capabilities designed to fuel measurable marketing outcomes.The newly combined organization will offer clients:• Enhanced data scale and precision, combining 40+ years of experience and billions of curated transactional signals with psychographic and motivational intelligence• Extensive data science capabilities, integrating predictive modeling, cognitive research, and audience optimization• Expanded consumer targeting, data enrichment, and behavioral insight• Seamless activation, with robust identity linkages and integrations across 400+ platforms and destinations• Trusted compliance and transparency, backed by SOC2 certification, Truthset scoring, and verified by IAB Tech Lab and NQI“Our team has spent years building predictive data that helps brands not just understand what people do—but why they do it,” said Shipp, newly appointed CEO. “Joining forces with Alliant enables us to scale that mission and bring even more powerful insights to clients across channels. Together, we’re building on our industry leadership to create a data company that raises the bar—delivering an unprecedented combination of differentiated data, trust, and results.”This acquisition also marks a milestone in the broader strategic vision of Inverness Graham, the Philadelphia-based private equity firm that acquired Alliant in October 2024. Inverness Graham aims to build a differentiated data and identity offering for U.S. consumer brands. The addition of AnalyticsIQ advances that vision by deepening Alliant’s data assets and laying the foundation for enhanced capabilities, reach, and impact in the evolving world of people-based marketing.About Inverness Graham InvestmentsInverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm focused on acquiring innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm’s Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses leveraging technology in Healthcare, Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm’s Green Light strategy targets technology-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science, and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.About AnalyticsIQAnalyticsIQ is the leading people-based marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator. Our mission is to fuel better outcomes for all by creating high-quality and predictive people-based data by blending cognitive psychology with data science.Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions in order to achieve better marketing results.Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, create custom audiences, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit Analytics-iq.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn at @AnalyticsIQ.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.