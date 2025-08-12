Blockboard Named a Finalist in 2025 Digiday Technology Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockboard , the programmatic advertising platform redefining trust and transparency in digital advertising, is a finalist for the Digiday Technology Awards in the Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform category.Blockboard’s entry, “Blockboard’s DSP Solves CVT’s Fraud & Waste Issues,” highlighted how the company has revolutionized digital advertising with its groundbreaking blend of blockchain and AI – a mix designed to tackle the inefficiencies plaguing CTV campaigns by ensuring every ad impression is verified and reaches a real human audience.“It’s an honor to be named a finalist by Digiday for the ways that our DSP cuts through the issues of fraud and waste,” said Matt Wasserlauf, Blockboard CEO and founder. “These awards are some of the most important across the industry, recognizing only the very best in the business.”The Digiday Technology Awards reflect the rapid evolution of digital marketing, where AI-powered personalization, omnichannel programmatic strategies and privacy-first approaches are driving innovation. The full list of finalists can be found at Digiday.com Blockboard was a finalist in four categories in the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards and ultimately won for Founder of the Year for Wasserlauf.The company was also recently featured in Digiday and its sister publication, Modern Retail , highlighting how it has turned CTV into a performance channel that drives customers to physical retail locations.About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visit www.MyBlockboard.com

