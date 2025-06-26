The Downside of Taking Antibiotics

How to protect your gut naturally

If you’ve taken antibiotics in the past, don’t panic. The key now is to support your gut moving forward. Here’s how:

Heal your gut lining. Antibiotics don’t just affect your gut flora, they can also inflame or damage the gut lining, leading to issues like leaky gut. Include gut-healing foods such as bone broth, aloe vera juice, slippery elm and L-glutamine. Nutrients like zinc, vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids also play a key role in repairing the gut barrier and reducing inflammation.

Eat fermented and fibre-rich foods daily. Foods like sauerkraut, kefir and kimchi introduce beneficial bacteria into the gut. Pair these with prebiotic-rich vegetables, including garlic, leeks, onions, asparagus and Jerusalem artichokes, to feed the good bacteria and encourage them to thrive.

Take a high-quality probiotic supplement. After a course of antibiotics, a well-formulated probiotic can help reintroduce diversity to your gut microbiome. Choose a broad-spectrum product with multiple strains and a high CFU (colony-forming units) count. This probiotics podcast episode explores what to look for in a probiotic and how to choose the right one for you.

Support keystone species. Keystone strains are the foundational microbes that maintain balance and structure within your gut ecosystem. One of the best ways to support them is by eating a wide range of colourful plant foods – aim for 30+ different types each week. This diversity provides a variety of fibres and polyphenols that feed different bacteria and promote microbial richness.

Reduce hidden antibiotic exposure. Most conventionally farmed meats and dairy products contain antibiotic residues, which can affect your microbiome over time. Choose organic, pasture-raised, grass-fed and antibiotic-free animal products whenever possible.

Focus on natural immune support. Instead of turning to antibiotics at the first sign of illness, consider gentle, naturopathic remedies that support your immune system without disrupting your microbiome. Herbs such as echinacea, garlic, thyme, elderberry and oregano have powerful antimicrobial and immune-modulating properties. For personalised guidance and a gut-healing protocol tailored to your needs, consider working with a qualified naturopathic practitioner.