Why we get sick on holiday

Naturopathic strategies to prevent sickness on holiday

The good news is it’s not inevitable. Here’s how you can support your body before and during downtime to reduce the chance of holiday sickness.

Don’t wait to rest

Try to build in mini breaks and regular recovery time throughout your week, rather than saving all your rest for a holiday. Daily pauses, like gentle walks, screen-free time, early nights or slow meals, signal safety to your nervous system and give your body micro-windows to restore.

Support your adrenals

Nutrients like vitamin C, magnesium, B vitamins, and adaptogenic herbs (such as ashwagandha, rhodiola or holy basil) can support your stress response. Start these a couple of weeks before you plan to take time off. Adaptogens are best taken daily, either in capsule, powder or tincture form, ideally in the morning or early afternoon to support energy and resilience. Always consult a qualified herbalist to personalise your dosage and get the best results.

Balance your nervous system

Daily calming rituals, like breathwork or mindfulness practices, help shift the body into parasympathetic mode gradually, so it’s not such a shock when you slow down.

Nourish your immune system

Keep your immune system resilient with a whole food, naturopathic diet, rich in antioxidants (berries, leafy greens, garlic, turmeric), probiotics (fermented foods) and plenty of hydration using filtered water. If you tend to get colds, vitamin D, zinc and elderberry can help provide extra protection.

Watch your alcohol intake

Drinking alcohol, especially in excess before or during holidays, can suppress your immune system and increase inflammation, making you more prone to getting sick. Alcohol also disrupts sleep quality and depletes vital nutrients like magnesium and B vitamins, which are crucial for stress recovery. Limit your alcohol with lighter drinks like spritzers, herbal mocktails, or infused water to stay hydrated and support your body’s resilience.

Avoid coffee and stimulants

Excess coffee or stimulant consumption can overstimulate your adrenal glands, increasing stress hormones and disrupting your nervous system’s ability to relax and recover. On holiday, this can worsen feelings of fatigue or anxiety once you slow down. Alternatives include herbal teas such as chamomile, peppermint, or rooibos and nourishing beverages like golden milk or warm lemon water to gently support energy without overstimulation.

Don’t overbook your break

It can be tempting to fill a holiday with sightseeing, events or back-to-back plans. Instead, allow for true downtime – restorative sleep, unstructured time and slower mornings.

Listen to early signs

If you start to feel run down, don’t ignore it. A sore throat, low energy or poor sleep are signs your body needs support now, not later. Rest, increase fluids, reduce sugar, and give your body what it’s asking for before it escalates.