Is Barbecuing Linked to Cancer?

Harmful compounds formed when BBQing

When food is cooked over an open flame or at very high temperatures, a number of chemical reactions occur that alter its structure and create harmful compounds, including:

Heterocyclic Amines (HCAs)

These form when muscle meats like beef, chicken or fish are cooked at high temperatures. HCAs are created through reactions between amino acids, sugars and creatine in meat, especially when it’s charred or cooked for long periods. They are mutagenic, meaning they can damage DNA and increase the risk of cancers, particularly of the colon, prostate and pancreas.

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)

PAHs form when fat drips onto hot coals or flames, producing smoke that coats the food. Even vegetables and fish can be affected if exposed to this type of smoke. PAHs are carcinogenic and can contribute to oxidative stress and systemic inflammation.

Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs)

These compounds form when proteins or fats combine with sugars at high temperatures, something that happens frequently during BBQing. AGEs are associated with accelerated ageing, cardiovascular disease and insulin resistance due to their role in inflammation and oxidative damage.

Nitrosamines from processed meats

When processed meats like hot dogs, bacon or sausages are grilled, especially those containing nitrates or nitrites (chemical preservatives used to enhance colour and prevent bacterial growth), nitrosamines can form. Nitrosamines are known carcinogens linked to cancers of the digestive tract.

Acrylamides in starchy BBQ foods

Although HCAs and PAHs are mostly found in meat, acrylamides are a concern when it comes to crispy, browned or charred carbs like potatoes, bread rolls, crisps or plant-based meat substitutes. Acrylamides are considered probable carcinogens (shown to increase cancer risk in animal studies and likely to do so in humans), and may also affect the nervous system, disrupt hormone balance and increase inflammation.