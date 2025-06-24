VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Dog Recover from Cruciate Ligament Tear

Maisey

Maisey, a cockapoo, received VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery for a torn cruciate ligament.

Within a matter of days, she was back to her old self” — Maisey's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maisey, a cockapoo, was seven years old when she suffered an injury to her right rear leg. She was diagnosed with a complete cruciate ligament tear in her right knee. Her veterinarian, Dr. Alistair Chapnick of Spot on Veterinary Hospital, suggested a treatment plan that included VetStem Cell Therapy along with surgery to repair the torn cruciate ligament.

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals to treat orthopedic conditions. Stem cells are regenerative cells capable of differentiating into various tissue types, alleviating pain and inflammation, restoring range of motion, and promoting the regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. When combined with surgery, stem cells can accelerate healing, minimize scar tissue formation, and potentially slow the progression of arthritis. This can lead to a reduction in symptoms and an overall improvement in quality of life.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Chapnick collected a sample of fat tissue from Maisey’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Three doses of Maisey’s stem cells were prepared and shipped to Dr. Chapnick for injection into both knees along with an intravenous injection. The rest of Maisey’s cells were put into cryopreservation for potential future use.

According to her owner, Maisey responded well to stem cell therapy. She stated, “Within a matter of days, she was back to her old self, no longer limping or favoring her leg. The doctors were impressed with her quick recovery.”

Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis in dogs. Additionally, according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, 40-60% of dogs who injure one cruciate ligament will go on to injure the other cruciate ligament in the future. Because of this, many veterinarians choose to treat both knees with stem cells, even when there is only one injured knee. While surgery will help to stabilize the injured knee joint, it cannot completely restore normal joint anatomy and function, and all dogs will develop some degree of arthritis as a result of the injury. Treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery may help to improve healing and reduce the severity of arthritis down the line. Learn more at www.vetstem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



